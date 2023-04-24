Popular
THE CHOSEN ONES

Redditors Who Won A Lifetime Supply Of Riches Reveal Their Prized Collections

From vehicle perks to a lifetime supply of candy, here's what happened to Redditors who lucked out on certain occasions.
From cash winnings to prizes that came with stipulations, Redditors shared some of the biggest lifetime supply prizes they had received. From a never-ending supply of Oreos and other candy perks to unlimited oil changes and massages, here's a list of weird and wonderful lifetimes-supply awards people have won, and a few that didn't turn out the way everyone hoped they would.


WD-40

Comment
by u/Sea_Ganache620 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/onewilybobkat from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Meat from a butcher

Comment
by u/watabby from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Readers's Digest

Comment
by u/Just_call_me_Marcia from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Full-body massages

Comment
by u/Top-Dream-562 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Winning the Cash 4 Life lottery

Comment
by u/rileyrulesu from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Basic toiletries

Comment
by u/robertlandrum from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/cgee from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/goodbyewindshield from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

M&M candies

Comment
by u/TrustworthyEnough from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Pope_Puree from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Dinty-Moore Beef Stew

Comment
by u/OrwellWasRight101 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/BotanicalEmergency from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/OrwellWasRight101 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Cat food

Comment
by u/HazelKathleen from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Wentz_It_Gonna_Be from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Vet visits

Comment
by u/aegis_526 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Oreos

Comment
by u/thedankbank1021 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Ben & Jerry's cardholder

Comment
by u/dillydally85 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Revell models

Comment
by u/MileageAddict from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Batteries

Comment
by u/garlicroastedpotato from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Razors

Comment
by u/4Ever2Thee from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Classic-Ad-7079 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

And stories that had not-so-happy endings


Parents taking a cruise over chocolate milk

Comment
by u/Motor_Sock459 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Limp-Munkee69 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Motor_Sock459 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Blockbuster rental

Comment
by u/TX-Wingman from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/scrapqueen from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Donuts

Comment
by u/Criminal-Insight7060 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/therefreshening from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

The 'free drinks' bait-and-switch

Comment
by u/pilot4hire70 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/rex_dart_eskimo_spy from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Unfixable5060 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

'Free pizza' coupons

Comment
by u/shyblonde83 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Non-transferable oil-changes

Comment
by u/kingyoblock from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Mo-Cance from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/kingyoblock from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

Radio station challenges: Pepsi edition

Comment
by u/TeenzBeenz from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
in AskReddit

