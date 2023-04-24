THE CHOSEN ONES
Redditors Who Won A Lifetime Supply Of Riches Reveal Their Prized Collections
From cash winnings to prizes that came with stipulations, Redditors shared some of the biggest lifetime supply prizes they had received. From a never-ending supply of Oreos and other candy perks to unlimited oil changes and massages, here's a list of weird and wonderful lifetimes-supply awards people have won, and a few that didn't turn out the way everyone hoped they would.
WD-40
by u/Sea_Ganache620 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/onewilybobkat from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Meat from a butcher
by u/watabby from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Readers's Digest
by u/Just_call_me_Marcia from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Full-body massages
by u/Top-Dream-562 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Winning the Cash 4 Life lottery
by u/rileyrulesu from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Basic toiletries
by u/robertlandrum from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/cgee from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/goodbyewindshield from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
M&M candies
by u/TrustworthyEnough from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/Pope_Puree from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Dinty-Moore Beef Stew
by u/OrwellWasRight101 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/BotanicalEmergency from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/OrwellWasRight101 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Cat food
by u/HazelKathleen from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/Wentz_It_Gonna_Be from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Vet visits
by u/aegis_526 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Oreos
by u/thedankbank1021 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Ben & Jerry's cardholder
by u/dillydally85 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Revell models
by u/MileageAddict from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Batteries
by u/garlicroastedpotato from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Razors
by u/4Ever2Thee from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/Classic-Ad-7079 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
And stories that had not-so-happy endings
Parents taking a cruise over chocolate milk
by u/Motor_Sock459 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/Limp-Munkee69 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/Motor_Sock459 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Blockbuster rental
by u/TX-Wingman from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/scrapqueen from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Donuts
by u/Criminal-Insight7060 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/therefreshening from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
The 'free drinks' bait-and-switch
by u/pilot4hire70 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/rex_dart_eskimo_spy from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/Unfixable5060 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
'Free pizza' coupons
by u/shyblonde83 from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Non-transferable oil-changes
by u/kingyoblock from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/Mo-Cance from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
by u/kingyoblock from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
Radio station challenges: Pepsi edition
by u/TeenzBeenz from discussion Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?
