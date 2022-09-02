We've Found The Absolute Worst Song To Have Sex To, Thanks To This Horrifying Reddit Post

Well, well, well, if it isn’t another iconic Reddit post in which OP is the unwitting but very clear villain.

A post has emerged in the TIFU subreddit — short for “Today I Fucked Up” — in which the OP learns that the music he’s been putting on for sex with his girlfriend of two years is, it turns out, extremely off-putting for his girlfriend.

So, aside from the fact that it’s a little compulsive to need to put on music every time you have sex, let alone the same playlist every time, you gotta have some sympathy for OP, who has just learned that his girlfriend has been absolutely hating every minute of his favorite sex song.

That is, until you hear the song itself:

The responses to the idea of this guy having sex to Scottish DJ Hudson Mohawke's "Cbat" were gold.

And when the post made its way to Twitter, it garnered consternation and amusement there, too.

please read this and then listen to the song. you are not prepared for the song pic.twitter.com/MZTlNfFJDC — cait (@punished_cait) September 2, 2022

absolute best part of me sharing this is all the people replying to describe how disgusted and upset their pets became after hearing this song. thank you — cait (@punished_cait) September 2, 2022

I put this song on and my cat legitimately stopped getting comfortable in his bed and turned and stared at me in what I believe to be a mixture of shock and disgust. pic.twitter.com/3iO4fznUoe — Azzamataz (@AaronTheRad) September 2, 2022

This. This is how a woman ends up the villain on an episode of Dateline. She has had ENOUGH!!! 😭😭😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/v0LUGhTjBm — Tifféloyx is ✨UNIQUE ✨ (@tiffeloyx) September 2, 2022

And in a truly beautiful turn of events, it appears that Hudson Mohawke has become aware of all of this, and responded on Twitter to a TikTok someone posted attempting to pantomime how someone would have sex “Cbat.”

