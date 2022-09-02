Popular
Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · 216 reads
We've Found The Absolute Worst Song To Have Sex To, Thanks To This Horrifying Reddit Post
A Redditor wrote that his girlfriend has just revealed how much she hates his sexy-time playlist, and specifically his favorite song on that playlist. We were a little sympathetic — until we heard the song.

Well, well, well, if it isn’t another iconic Reddit post in which OP is the unwitting but very clear villain.

A post has emerged in the TIFU subreddit — short for “Today I Fucked Up” — in which the OP learns that the music he’s been putting on for sex with his girlfriend of two years is, it turns out, extremely off-putting for his girlfriend.



So, aside from the fact that it’s a little compulsive to need to put on music every time you have sex, let alone the same playlist every time, you gotta have some sympathy for OP, who has just learned that his girlfriend has been absolutely hating every minute of his favorite sex song.

That is, until you hear the song itself:



The responses to the idea of this guy having sex to Scottish DJ Hudson Mohawke's "Cbat" were gold.



And when the post made its way to Twitter, it garnered consternation and amusement there, too.



And in a truly beautiful turn of events, it appears that Hudson Mohawke has become aware of all of this, and responded on Twitter to a TikTok someone posted attempting to pantomime how someone would have sex “Cbat.”



You’re welcome for either making or ruining your day.


