Redditor Reveals How He Pranked His Wife With A Hilariously Fake Fact About 'The Christmas Song'

Redditor u/UncleCoyote revealed to the "Today I F-cked Up" subreddit that a lie he told his his wife fifteen years ago about the beloved Mel Tormé-penned holiday chestnut "The Christmas Song" AKA "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" finally caught up to him.

In the viral post, the OP explained that when his wife sang the lyric, "Jack Frost nipping at your nose," he bristled and said the song had a dark past, making up an incredibly detailed big fish story.

He told her that "Jack Frost" was actually the name of an escaped mental patient who "went around devouring faces, particularly noses, to which he had acquired a taste for."

Years later, the OP found himself singing the song and his wife reminded him about how the nose-biting maniac had forever ruined the noel for her.

He laughed and revealed he had been joking around when he told her that.

The wife became enraged and notified him that apocryphal story had been her "go-to-fact during the holidays."

When asked why his wife had never looked this up for herself, other Redditors pointed out that "Jack Frost" has been featured in many terrifying Christmas movies.

Since the OP's wife does not like horror movies, she's taken him at his word about Jack Frost's evil nature.

Even more Reddit magic occurred when someone in the thread revealed that they had once made a YouTube parody about a Jack Frost-named nose-biter.