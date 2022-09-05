The Most Annoying Things Hollywood Does With Movies, According To Reddit

No matter how good they are, most movies are in some way infuriating to watch: no one ever goes to the bathroom, women are always fighting in high heels with their hair down, and characters are constantly sitting down to meals and then storming away from the table before they get to eat. Or maybe we’re misunderstanding the situations; we wouldn’t know, because we can never hear the freaking dialogue.

Over on r/AskReddit, user MainCrab1383 asked what people wish Hollywood would stop doing in or with movies. Here are some of the best answers from the thread, and the things we agree Hollywood needs to stop doing right this goddamn second.

Let Characters Eat Their Damn Food

For The Love Of God, Let Us Hear The Dialogue

Stop Giving Away The Whole Plot In The Trailer

Stop Making The Villains So Dumb

Quit It With The Aggrandized CGI

We Are Begging To Literally See The Movie

Cut The Unrealistic Bar Conversations

For All That Is Holy, Stop Putting Female Action Heroes In Heels

Lose The Weird Gender Stuff

This One’s For You, Marvel

If you liked this, read our roundup of things movies pretend people can do that are actually impossible.

[Source: r/AskReddit]