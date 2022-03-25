Burning Question
Q. Is Cereal Soup?
Submitted by Joshua Schnell
Hit up the comments and let us know. I can't let the edit team win this debate in Slack.
Comments
Soup is literally defined by dictionary.com as "a liquid food made by boiling or simmering meat, fish, or vegetables with various added ingredients." So nope!
You don't eat soup for breakfast. Cereal is not soup.
speak for yourself
this isn't going to be a popular opinion but: cereal, served in a bowl with milk, qualifies categorically as soup.
though my instinct would be to say no, it's not, think about this: what makes a soup? first off, a liquid base, which is very often a kind of stock (vegetable, chicken, beef). but cream can also constitute the base of a soup, or a roux and milk or cream. so dairy is clearly acceptable as a soup base.
what else does a soup contain? often vegetables but not always (tomato soup, beet soup), sometimes mushrooms, often seafood or meat (clam chowder, italian wedding soup), sometimes pasta (minestrone). so already we've got a very wide, almost unlimited, variety of things that can be added to soup, whether blended or left in pieces. barley and orzo are often found in soups, so clearly grains qualify.
so although the idea might repulse you, the fact is that a bowl of cereal — with a milk base and grain components — is indeed soup.
My take? It's food that's floating in a liquid. OF COURSE IT'S SOUP.
Is the ocean soup?