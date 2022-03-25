Trending
Burning Question

Q. Is Cereal Soup?

Submitted by Joshua Schnell

We're having a debate in Slack right now and we need your help to solve this one.

Hit up the comments and let us know. I can't let the edit team win this debate in Slack.

Comments

  1. James Crugnale digg 1 hour ago

    Soup is literally defined by dictionary.com as "a liquid food made by boiling or simmering meat, fish, or vegetables with various added ingredients." So nope!

  2. Annie Johnson digg 1 hour ago

    You don't eat soup for breakfast. Cereal is not soup.

    1. Molly Bradley digg 50 minutes ago

      speak for yourself

      1. Joshua Schnell digg 41 minutes ago

        😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  3. Molly Bradley digg 1 hour ago

    this isn't going to be a popular opinion but: cereal, served in a bowl with milk, qualifies categorically as soup.

    though my instinct would be to say no, it's not, think about this: what makes a soup? first off, a liquid base, which is very often a kind of stock (vegetable, chicken, beef). but cream can also constitute the base of a soup, or a roux and milk or cream. so dairy is clearly acceptable as a soup base.

    what else does a soup contain? often vegetables but not always (tomato soup, beet soup), sometimes mushrooms, often seafood or meat (clam chowder, italian wedding soup), sometimes pasta (minestrone). so already we've got a very wide, almost unlimited, variety of things that can be added to soup, whether blended or left in pieces. barley and orzo are often found in soups, so clearly grains qualify.

    so although the idea might repulse you, the fact is that a bowl of cereal — with a milk base and grain components — is indeed soup.

  4. Joshua Schnell digg 1 hour ago

    My take? It's food that's floating in a liquid. OF COURSE IT'S SOUP.

    1. Annie Johnson digg 2 minutes ago

      Is the ocean soup?

