People That Twerk At Babies, The Top Five Rons And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Join us on our downward spiral this week.

Just adds a little je-ne-sais-quoi:

Eye of newt gotta be a top 3 potion ingredient of all time — •🍮 (@dotflan) April 25, 2022

Zac Ef reigns supreme:

Shout out to the top 5 rons in the world, elect, neut, oxymo, Zac Ef and Emmanuel Mac. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) April 25, 2022

Same:

I want to be the guy in a video game town who says things like "I'd like to help you complete the tapestry, but I can't do anything until I find my Wᴏᴏᴅᴇɴ Bɪʀᴅ" — James Austin Johnson (@shrimpJAJ) April 20, 2022

Let’s see this remake:

batman: *buys catwoman a drink*



catwoman: *slowly pushes drink off the table* — kai (@evilkaiguy) April 24, 2022

Can’t unsee it:

this spot reserved for ppl that twerk at babies pic.twitter.com/hOhZ2sK3Ak — 𝑹𝒆𝒗. 𝑫𝒓. 𝑫𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒔 𝑻𝒖𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒚𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒌 (@RaptorBreath) April 22, 2022

This too:

this spot is always reserved for good ol boys who know how to smoke a brisket pic.twitter.com/SIace8g08Q — boss (@boss_on_here) April 23, 2022

Personally I’ll never regret a single Google search:

I wish there were a finite number of things you could google in your lifetime. oh I’ve only got 600 googles left?? guess I don’t have to know how tall laura dern is. guess I could pick up a book or have a conversation with someone I love — Laura Peek (@laurapeek_) April 24, 2022

Relatable:

When your book report on space is due and you didn’t do any of it… pic.twitter.com/LIBeFNc1Ay — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 20, 2022

Pretty much:

teenage me: "hey check out my $10 ringtone, $5 ringback tone, and individual text message sounds for all my friends"



adult me: "if my phone makes a single noise i will shoot it with a gun" — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 26, 2022

Oh:

BONUS:

I can’t stop laughing at this photo my friend posted of an iguana eating her guacamole at a resort in Cabo. It brings me such joy. And the people looking on with horror/laughter are the chef’s kiss. pic.twitter.com/aB12Smw0sF — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) April 22, 2022

