WAY TOO MUCH HAPPENED THIS YEAR
Here's An Excellent And Mind-Blowing List Of Everything That Happened In 2021, Day By Day
Submitted by Molly Bradley via docs.google.com
The Lede
Paige Skinner has been meticulously cataloguing the most talked-about events of each day of 2021, and the complete list (save for the last few days of 2021, which will hopefully be as uneventful as possible) is available for all to see in a public Google doc.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About That 'Death On The Nile' Trailer
The trailer for Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" was released yesterday. Despite Armie Hammer's minimal presence in it, it's clear the actor is still in the movie following allegations of sexual assault.