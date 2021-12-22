Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WAY TOO MUCH HAPPENED THIS YEAR

Submitted by Molly Bradley via docs.google.com

Here's An Excellent And Mind-Blowing List Of Everything That Happened In 2021, Day By Day
Journalist Paige Skinner (@paginaskinner) kept track of everything that's happened in 2021 — and we mean everything. This is her list, in a Google doc, of events both major and mundane for every single day of 2021.

The Lede

Paige Skinner has been meticulously cataloguing the most talked-about events of each day of 2021, and the complete list (save for the last few days of 2021, which will hopefully be as uneventful as possible) is available for all to see in a public Google doc.

Additional Thoughts

This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: Download PDF.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: