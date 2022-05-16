Why Is Neil deGrasse Tyson Like This?

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist and writer who is director of the Hayden Planetarium in NYC and hosted “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” in 2014, has a very particular presence on Twitter. By that we mean: he’s a huge bummer.

If you are filling a glass and reach the halfway point, it’s half-full. If you are emptying a glass and reach the halfway point, it’s half-empty.



No need to invoke your emotional state. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 25, 2022

For a smart guy who champions the wonders of science and the world at large, he spends an awful lot of time dumping on things that people express interest in or get excited about. And he doesn’t limit himself to science. From the vagaries of the English language to the logistics of Marvel superheroes’ powers to clarifying that the speed at which Santa would have to travel on Christmas night would vaporize and kill him, he’s here to spoil the fun.

Not that anybody inquired, but to say the individual letters “N-C-A-A” (as in @NCAA) uses fewer syllables than to say “N-C-double-A”. So to utter “double-A” does not save you time. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 4, 2022

The Hulk is Green from a potent, accidental dose of Gamma Rays. Actually, Bruce Banner would have died within days from organ failure. pic.twitter.com/BeOzo5VNmz — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 17, 2022

For Santa to deliver gifts to all world's Christians in one night requires hypersonic speeds through Earth’s lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer & sleigh.



Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/ONkW4HyBYa — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 24, 2021

He also tweets some just highly confusing stuff?

If a human bites a Vampire then shouldn’t the Vampire turn back into a human?



And while we’re at it, if a human bites a Zombie shouldn’t it cure the Zombie too? — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 1, 2022

To be fair, he also tweets some benign and informational — if very boring — things.

The mathematical value of Pi does not change when you cross international borders. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 20, 2022

And he does come through with the occasional dad joke. (He is, in fact, a dad.)

Can’t help thinking the @NFL, at season’s end, should round up all the best Vegetarian football players and have them play in an annual “Salad Bowl”. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 13, 2022

Most recently, he tweeted to let us know that the lunar eclipse we were all marveling at last night is not actually anything special. Sorry for marveling, Neil.

Lunar eclipses are so un-spectacular that if nobody told you what was happening to the Moon you’d probably not notice at all.



Just sayin’. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 16, 2022

People had a lot to say in response:

Dude are you okay? Did a lunar eclipse bully you as a kid or something? pic.twitter.com/AD1MNqOwa6 — Kevin Temmer (@KevinTemmer) May 16, 2022

why do you hate the moon, neil. what did she ever do to you? — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) May 16, 2022

Everyone: wow the lunar eclipse is so cool



Neil deGrasse Tyson: no it isn't you idiot fuck you — call me Morticia 🖤🌙 (@theRNbiologist) May 16, 2022

He did the same thing for a solar eclipse in 2017.

One of only a handful that would be accessible to millions of people in the US within their lifetime. pic.twitter.com/kY5ck7P0ez — Double_A_Neu (@AA_Neu) May 16, 2022

Mr Tyson can you give us the correct excitement level for lunar eclipses so we can adjust — Cosmic Dust Cloud L935 (@bombsfall) May 16, 2022

why discourage anyone from looking up? from embracing the beauty of the night sky and the wonders of the cosmos? — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) May 16, 2022

But here’s the thing: while his downer tweets about world phenomena are a drag, they do also manage to get people across the Twitter timeline defending things like marveling at a lunar eclipse, suspending disbelief to enjoy a superhero comic and collectively continuing the lore of Santa for the sake of kids’ joy.

I think this tweet hits so much closer to the more typical human gut reaction to seeing something like a lunar eclipse. https://t.co/5v7TXoBgVX — Kalera Stratton (@nisslbodies) May 16, 2022

Husband and I took our kids out for an evening walk to look at the moon. It was great seeing their enthusiasm and wonder. Also, husband is a NASA engineer, so sharing something related to his field with his kids meant a lot to him. — LMG (@Geek_MomLG) May 16, 2022

Yeah, it was really boring... 🔭 https://t.co/VpBwTlShaI — Jaume Zapata (@jaume_zapata) May 16, 2022

So, I dunno — Neil himself is a bummer, but he might be doing more good than ill for the timeline after all.