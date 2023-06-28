Popular
MACHINE LEARNING

Trying To Beat This Password Game Will Tie Your Brain Into A Knot

Adwait
Adwait
Trying To Beat This Password Game Will Tie Your Brain Into A Knot
You will realize how weak your passwords really are after one round of this game.
Neal Agarwal is a nifty internet wizard who creates fun interactives and games. In the past, we've marveled at his creations, like how fast you earn a dollar, how to spend Bill Gates's money and he's also helped expand our understanding of the universe.

Neal has published another mind-bending game, and this one revolves around passwords. At this point you should be aware of basic password security, and Neal's challenge will set you on course to crafting one that's ironclad.

Neal's game mimics the mechanisms behind auto-generated passwords, which at this point — along with password managers — might be a better option than trying to come up with one. But in case you don't want to submit yourself to the machines, this will train you how to think like one.

From captchas and Google map images to Wordle answers and roman numerals, this game digs deep into many corners of the internet. I couldn't get past round 14.


neal fun password game

Via Neal.fun.

  1. Mark Johnston 17 minutes ago

    Will my comment be as WEAK as Digg's editorial staff reading the first eye-catcher line of this article?

