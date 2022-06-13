Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'I DON'T EXPECT ANYBODY TO BE IMPRESSED'

Former 'MasterChef Jr.' Winner Nathan Odom Explains How It Changed His Life, What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like And More

Adwait
Adwait · · 828 reads
Former 'MasterChef Jr.' Winner Nathan Odom Explains How It Changed His Life, What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like And More
Nathan Odom revealed what it's like to win a cooking competition when you aren't even a teenager, what Gordon Ramsay does off camera and more in a Reddit AMA.

"MasterChef Junior Season 3" winner Nathan Odom answered a bunch of questions in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session, including what effect winning the popular show had on his nascent cooking career, what the judges are really like and why he went to Japan to further his passion for cooking.



How It Affected His Fledgling Chef CV


How Long It Takes To Film One Season Of MasterChef

A Go-To Comfort Food Recipe

What Gordon Ramsay Is Like BTS

And The Other Judges

How MasterChef Operates The Challenges

What The Vibe Was Like On Set




An Estimate Of His Winnings

Why He Decided To Go To Japan

What Life Was Like In Japan

Some Restaurant Recommendations

A Few Quick Tips


What Working In The Industry Is Really Like

Plans For The Future

H/T: Reddit.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.