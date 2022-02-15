If You're On Twitter, You Need To Follow Mychal Thompson ASAP

Mychal Thompson is a Bahamian-American former basketball player and sports commentator. He was the first overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, and in his 13-year long NBA career played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers. He won two championships with the Lakers, a legacy one of his sons is neatly stepping into.

However. Professional sport accomplishments aside, over the past few years Mychal Thompson has cemented himself as a bonafide poster. Think along the lines of @dril, or @Cher — unadulterated world views, straight off the top.

Here are some of his greatest hits

The only pre-Superbowl analysis we needed.

OK as a lover of the animal kingdom…How many RAMS wud it take to beat a BENGAL Tiger? Bengal? Size? 10 feet 600 lbs…Ram? Size? 6 feet 280 lbs? 2 vs 1? 3 on 1? 5 vs 1? — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) February 10, 2022

Future filmmakers, take notes.

I love Cowboy movies but wenever I see a Cowboy throw a knife to kill his adversary wat if he misses and hits the guy with the HANDLE and not with the BLADE? Then wat? — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) January 28, 2022

Oh sh—t

So true this is…Its not the GETTING OLD that makes us sad…its just that it happnd SO FAST…SIGH — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) January 27, 2022

Seriously, what's going on?

UFC is a Multi BILLION $ bizness and they pay the fighters in Bits of Coin…Not BITCOIN…But BITS of coins — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) January 24, 2022

Thank your doctors folks.

I’m in the process of recovering from Hip replacement surgery...thanks Dr Klapper...The BEST in the bizness...Lemme giv yall a piece of advice...NEVER EVER take a HEALTHY day or the FREEDOM of MOVEMENT for granted...Dam I miss moving without aid... — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) October 26, 2020

Details matters. Ask any urban planner.

With ALL the NBA arenas located IN cities,meaning DOWN TOWN…Long range shots AINT from Down town anymore.Aint they from the Suburbs,now? So the announcer shud say,”FROM THE SUBURBS! YESSS!” — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 26, 2021

Paging Adam McKay

The movie…Dont Look Up…If we DONT how are we gonna no there’s a Comet heading for us? — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) February 11, 2022

So the rumors are true...

I golfed with Michael Bolton at the Jordan turnament too…and YES his hair was flowing in the warm trade winds coming off the Ocean…Wat a sight THAT was to behold… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) January 21, 2022

We love a self-aware king.

Of it ever was the year of the SLOTH…then that wud meen its MY year…Bcuz THATS the animal I most resemble — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) February 3, 2022

Form is temporary, drip is permanent.

Teachin my granson how to dress right pic.twitter.com/4UAOKHGjrZ — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) January 1, 2022

Need some travel tips? Got you covered.

I remember them days in West Linn Oregon wen I cud see Mt Hood Mt St Helens and the tippy top of Mt Rainier from my hill top home…or was it Mt Adams,not Rainier? Anyway…the View…the Air…the Trees…God took extra time to make the Pacific NW…Just gorjus up there — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) December 14, 2021

Ok, that's all folks. Bet your backyard isn't this cool though.

The view from my back yard in Nassau...Pritty nice,huh? pic.twitter.com/ANvk2A2C0v — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) April 1, 2021

Image Courtesy: YouTube