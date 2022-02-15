Trending
If You're On Twitter, You Need To Follow Mychal Thompson ASAP

He's a two-time NBA Champion but in reality he's just one of the last remaining pure Tweeters left in this world.

Mychal Thompson is a Bahamian-American former basketball player and sports commentator. He was the first overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, and in his 13-year long NBA career played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers. He won two championships with the Lakers, a legacy one of his sons is neatly stepping into.

However. Professional sport accomplishments aside, over the past few years Mychal Thompson has cemented himself as a bonafide poster. Think along the lines of @dril, or @Cher — unadulterated world views, straight off the top.

Here are some of his greatest hits


The only pre-Superbowl analysis we needed.


Future filmmakers, take notes.


Oh sh—t


Seriously, what's going on?


Thank your doctors folks.


Details matters. Ask any urban planner.


Paging Adam McKay


So the rumors are true...


We love a self-aware king.


Form is temporary, drip is permanent.


Need some travel tips? Got you covered.


Ok, that's all folks. Bet your backyard isn't this cool though.


