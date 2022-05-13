Popular
My Chemical Romance Dropped A New Song Yesterday, And The Emos Are Not OK

My Chemical Romance Dropped A New Song Yesterday, And The Emos Are Not OK
In the wake of MCR’s new song “The Foundations of Decay,” people are losing their minds. Please enjoy fans’ perfect memes about it.

Full disclosure: I myself was not a My Chemical Romance fan back in the day — but I should have been. Frankly, I blame my friends, who did not recognize that I would have loved them and failed to introduce me to their music. I don’t think I would have gone full emo, but I would absolutely have put their albums on repeat on my Discman on the bus to school every morning, leaning my head against the window and thinking about the fraughtness of life.

Thankfully, I’ve been retroactively introduced to their bangers — and even more thankfully, MCR is alive and well and just dropped a new song yesterday, called “The Foundations of Decay,” along with some sweet new pics.



Who knows what prompted them to come out of the woodwork now. The important thing is that they’re back — and the fans are living.


Anyway, please enjoy some of the joyful (but, as always, still emotional and fraught) tweets from people celebrating the return of My Chemical Romance.




Listen to My Chemical Romance’s new song, “The Foundations of Decay”:

