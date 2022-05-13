My Chemical Romance Dropped A New Song Yesterday, And The Emos Are Not OK

Full disclosure: I myself was not a My Chemical Romance fan back in the day — but I should have been. Frankly, I blame my friends, who did not recognize that I would have loved them and failed to introduce me to their music. I don’t think I would have gone full emo, but I would absolutely have put their albums on repeat on my Discman on the bus to school every morning, leaning my head against the window and thinking about the fraughtness of life.

Thankfully, I’ve been retroactively introduced to their bangers — and even more thankfully, MCR is alive and well and just dropped a new song yesterday, called “The Foundations of Decay,” along with some sweet new pics.

My Chemical Romance just dropped their first song since 2014, please check in on your emo friends. They are not okay. — altpress (@AltPress) May 12, 2022

NEW PHOTOS OF MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/TnHypIQ9Nt — hourly gerard way (@everyhourgerard) May 12, 2022

Who knows what prompted them to come out of the woodwork now. The important thing is that they’re back — and the fans are living.

my chemical romance seeing the state of the world and deciding to drop a new song pic.twitter.com/VxYUQquHXw — angie 🏴‍☠️🧛🏼‍♀️ MCR IS BACK (@vloggertaika) May 12, 2022

Anyway, please enjoy some of the joyful (but, as always, still emotional and fraught) tweets from people celebrating the return of My Chemical Romance.

I’m almost 26 and there’s just something about new My Chemical Romance content that makes me just break down and go absolutely feral, it’s like i’m 14 again — The Emo Formerly Known As ThyArtIsMemes (@ThyArtIsMemes2) May 12, 2022

help my fringe .. it’s drooping over my eyes .. my hand .. is uncontrollably reaching for eyeliner .. why



dear god there is a new my chemical romance song — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) May 12, 2022

my chemical romance just dropped a 6 minute banger of a fucking song for the first time since 2014, i’m pic.twitter.com/3OO3sk77s6 — hannah 🦦 (@reallynothannah) May 12, 2022

*new music by my chemical romance drops*



me: pic.twitter.com/DVZmsnyUyA — twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) May 12, 2022

My Chemical Romance: Sacan nueva canción.

Yo en automático: pic.twitter.com/jwUASZccFZ — Karen PérezJuárez (@PerezJuarez) May 12, 2022

so called “free thinkers” when mcr drops a new single pic.twitter.com/98fsEBOkZp — adrian (@emogob) May 12, 2022

did it hurt? when my chemical romance released an absolute banger out of nowhere and made us all go completely insane? — kaz ✘ (@ourphantoms) May 12, 2022

you’re in her dms i’m on the floor sobbing about my chemical romance being an actual active band — mak! ↯ (@D0CSHARTENS) May 12, 2022

My Chemical Romance - The Foundations of Decay (2022) pic.twitter.com/ojU802V6xE — 𝕽𝖆𝖋𝖆 THE FOUNDATIONS OF DECAY (@taenosaur) May 12, 2022

Listen to My Chemical Romance’s new song, “The Foundations of Decay”: