One Day After Misha Collins Seemed To Come Out As Bisexual, He Came Out As Straight

Last weekend, actor Misha Collins — perhaps best-known for his role on the CW's "Supernatural" — spoke at a "Supernatural" convention in New Jersey. To an audience of fans, he said: "By show of force: how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?" When the crowd clapped and cheered, he said, "I'm all three."

To any listener, this sounded an awful lot like Collins coming out as bisexual. Here's the footage:

Alas, though Collins plays a queer character on "Supernatural," and though he literally did say at the convention that he was bisexual, Collins took to Twitter this week to announce that he is, in fact, straight.

My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual. 2/5 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly. 4/5 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

He ended his thread by saying, "I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening."

And, of course, the internet had a whole lot to say in reaction to the whole thing. Here are some of the best tweets about it.

