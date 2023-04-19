Popular
Mild Inconveniences That Cause Major Headaches, According To Reddit

Adwait
Adwait
Mild Inconveniences That Cause Major Headaches, According To Reddit
You're not alone, even the most zen individuals get annoyed by certain things.
Do you catch yourself getting annoyed? It can creep up on you, and since everyone has a varying level of tolerance, what might seem dastardly annoying to you could mean nothing to the next person in line. However, some of us have a list of minor inconveniences that never fail to sour the mood. For me, it's when people barge onto the subway before letting passengers out first — annoys me every time.

To find out more about everyone's personal pet peeves, Redditor u/ItzFlexyBoi asked netizens what "midly inconvenient" things get on their nerves. From parking lot jaywalkers to ghost phone chargers, here's what people shared.


The ghost phone charger

Self-checkout

Touch-free sinks/restrooms

Post-face wash trickle down

And how to stop it:

Absent-minded pedestrians /loiterers

Good tip:

Parking lot jaywalkers

YouTube Ads

And, FYI:

An overtly polite driver

Shouting matches across the house

Via Reddit.

[Photo by Cookie the Pom on Unsplash]

