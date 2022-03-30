Middle-Aged Twitter, Tony Hawk Was Spared And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we’re packing a travel taco in our griefcase and taking a train to a fake scenario. Come along with us.

Is there a difference y/n:

for years my dad has argued that what the world needs is “the travel taco” i.e. a taco with sealed edges to keep all the filling from falling out while you’re on the move. and for years my mom has patiently explained the concept of burritos. — Kaitlin Ruiz (@Kaitlin_M_Ruiz) March 26, 2022

We messed up:

who tf decided it was called “emotional baggage“ and not “griefcase” ??? — Noah ✵ (@noahdonotcare) March 23, 2022

There’s gotta be a better way:

My only issue with peanut butter and jelly is that it’s so sloppy pic.twitter.com/SvxWPSRxJK — Baby Boy Monaghan (@babyboymonaghan) March 30, 2022

It’s never too early:

How old you gotta be to start really enjoying trains? I feel like I’m getting there early. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 27, 2022

Ouch:

middle aged twitter (22-25) is so interesting — .jbed🔪 (@fujacc) March 28, 2022

Been there:

i love misspelling a word so hard even MS Word is like "this is between you and the Lord now" — Roseanne A. Pot O' Gold Brown 🍯🌈 (@rosiesrambles) March 29, 2022

Once again, ouch:

This is my son's (6 y.o.) perspective on my job pic.twitter.com/h1CpIFJo3m — Ignacio Monzón (@ignaciomonzon) March 29, 2022

This is not very “that girl” behavior:

*opens your fridge and sees 2% milk* hey bro you should charge your milk — kim (@KimmyMonte) March 30, 2022

Universally relatable:

I can’t sleep without creating a fake scenario in my head — nevz (@nevabraxt) March 30, 2022

We love Tony Hawk:

I am never deleting this app pic.twitter.com/NlVZuNPON1 — main character energy jeff (@thecultureofme) March 30, 2022

For more great tweets, check out our last roundup.