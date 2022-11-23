Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'lock her up'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via insider.com
'Disrespectful' Tourist Booed By Angry Mob After Climbing Protected Mayan Pyramid In Mexico
Footage of the woman climbing the pyramid and dancing on its steps has gone viral.
· 164 reads

The Lede

An unidentified woman has gone viral on Twitter and TikTok after footage showed her climbing Mexico's protected Chichén Itzá pyramid and dancing on the steps, while the crowd below boos her.

Key Details

  • A video posted to TikTok shows the tourist climbing the steps and dancing, as someone who appears to be member of security follows and gestures for her to come down. The video's caption reads: "this is so disrespectful… don't mess with my Mexican people."
  • The Mayan structure has been declared a UNESCO world heritage site, and visitors have been prohibited from climbing it since 2008.
  • After returning to the ground, the tourist had water thrown at her while the crowd chanted "lock her up" and "jail!".

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories