'Disrespectful' Tourist Booed By Angry Mob After Climbing Protected Mayan Pyramid In Mexico
The Lede
An unidentified woman has gone viral on Twitter and TikTok after footage showed her climbing Mexico's protected Chichén Itzá pyramid and dancing on the steps, while the crowd below boos her.
Key Details
- A video posted to TikTok shows the tourist climbing the steps and dancing, as someone who appears to be member of security follows and gestures for her to come down. The video's caption reads: "this is so disrespectful… don't mess with my Mexican people."
- The Mayan structure has been declared a UNESCO world heritage site, and visitors have been prohibited from climbing it since 2008.
- After returning to the ground, the tourist had water thrown at her while the crowd chanted "lock her up" and "jail!".