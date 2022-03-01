A Meal-Prepping Hack, Antidisestablishmentarianism And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

The TL is struggling this week. Hang in there.

Both of mine are definitely asleep, that's for sure:

inside you there are two wolves. one snores like “honk shoo honk shoo honk shoo.” the other one snores like “hooooonk mi mi mi” — Sleeve Martin (@hog_mild) February 23, 2022

Genius life hack:

This meal prepping shit is easy pic.twitter.com/Y4NLTPpWNM — Nöah( Hank The Tank #1 Fan) 🌧 (@NGLP124) February 23, 2022

Send help:

I made this coffee in my hotel room and it filled exactly to the brim



I don’t know what to do I am so scared I flew too close to the sun I am so sorry pic.twitter.com/ewZasn8Nn5 — Eddy Burback (@eddyburback) February 27, 2022

Sorry to this man's neighbors:

My Tesla got hacked and is doing donuts in my yard, and I can't get in because the handles have frozen over. It is blaring La Bamba at 3am and the tires have started to melt. To be clear, this is my fault. I have no issue with Tesla. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 7, 2022

Just checking, no worries if not:

regularly checking my bank balance to see if someone has randomnly deposited $7000 in my account — john (@mrjohndarby) March 1, 2022

Just following up:

do you remember how hyped the word "antidisestablishmentarianism" was when we were kids. it was all the rage. no one talks about antidisestablishmentarianism anymore — micha frazer-carroll (@micha_frazer) February 28, 2022

Hell yeah David:

bro come quick. david just played some kind of secret chord and the Lord is pleased af — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 1, 2022

Ouch:

you’d do well in new york (derogatory) — Bronco Bangs (@yuckybangs) February 28, 2022

No beard. Got it.

I recently discovered that a fan letter my mum sent Tolkien when she was 15 is cited regularly in Tolkien scholarship, due to him answering her question about whether Aragorn canonically has a beard or not (he does not) — Alex Perry, smiling politely (@Sneakachu25) February 28, 2022

Just look at this little guy:

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.