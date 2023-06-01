TREAT YOURSELF
This Reddit Thread Of Life-Changing Items That Cost Less Than $50 Is The Affordable Self-Care List You've Been Looking For
Nothing vindicates shrewdness than being satisfied with a life-changing budget buy. Whether it's a kitchen contraption or piece of hiking gear, we all love a good bargain. Redditor u/Mojo96 asked netizens what purchases under $50 they made that changed their lives for the better, and people flooded the replies with things that put a smile on their face.
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
by u/Mojo96 in AskReddit
It's always a good sign when people are eager to share pos-vibes, so from things that'll keep you in good spirits and health to smaller treats, here's what people would bet $50 on to change your life for the better.
Latptop stand and keyboard
Comment
by u/RinaCinders from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Upgraded toothbrush
Comment
by u/M070 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/buttfook from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/aggieotis from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Water pick
Comment
by u/AllegedlyImmoral from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Bidet
Comment
by u/Obsidian0999 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Well_thatwas_random from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/SV650rider from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Nose hair trimmer
Comment
by u/jauger89 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Gronee808 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Extra-long charging cords
Comment
by u/2trashkittens from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Dahhhkness from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Panini press
Comment
by u/GonzoNinja629 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/buxtonOJ from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Smartplugs
Comment
by u/whomp1970 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/mods_and_feds from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Surprise_Fragrant from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Portable battery
Comment
by u/stereonix from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/MooMooTheDummy from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
A pet crested gecko
Comment
by u/Spuzzle91 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/kashamorph from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Slo-bot from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Get into birding with 'The Sibley Guide to Birds'
Comment
by u/Admirable_Cookie_583 from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/AgitatedMelon from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/poodooloo from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Back scratcher
Comment
by u/Mitchs_Frog_Smacky from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/Masspiker from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Spatula for baby's diaper cream
Comment
by u/C1nnamon_Apples from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/tekhnomancer from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/shineyink from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/rahyveshachr from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Insoles
Comment
by u/RunninMutt from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Reading light
Comment
by u/PewpyDewpdyPantz from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Sleep mask
Comment
by u/Trapped_Mechanic from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
by u/weluckyfew from discussion What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Via Mojo96/AskReddit.
[Photo by Renee Verberne on Unsplash]