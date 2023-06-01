Popular
This Reddit Thread Of Life-Changing Items That Cost Less Than $50 Is The Affordable Self-Care List You've Been Looking For

You don't always have to splurge in order to take care of yourself.
Nothing vindicates shrewdness than being satisfied with a life-changing budget buy. Whether it's a kitchen contraption or piece of hiking gear, we all love a good bargain. Redditor u/Mojo96 asked netizens what purchases under $50 they made that changed their lives for the better, and people flooded the replies with things that put a smile on their face.


What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
by u/Mojo96 in AskReddit

It's always a good sign when people are eager to share pos-vibes, so from things that'll keep you in good spirits and health to smaller treats, here's what people would bet $50 on to change your life for the better.


Latptop stand and keyboard

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Upgraded toothbrush

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Water pick

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Bidet

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Nose hair trimmer

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Extra-long charging cords

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Panini press

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Smartplugs

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Portable battery

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

A pet crested gecko

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Get into birding with 'The Sibley Guide to Birds'

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Back scratcher

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Spatula for baby's diaper cream

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Insoles

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Reading light

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Sleep mask

Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit
Comment
What is a purchase under $50 you made that has totally changed your life for the better?
in AskReddit

Via Mojo96/AskReddit.

[Photo by Renee Verberne on Unsplash]

