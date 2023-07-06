PASS IT ON
Finding Gravesites For Others, And Other Obscure Hobbies That Won't Break Your Bank This Summer
Summer's always a good time to pick up a new hobby. The days are longer and it's nice and warm outside to experience things that normally get passed on rainy, snowy and cold days. In the spirit of finding something new to do this year, Redditor u/Beneficial_Form8563 asked for a new set of hobbies that people would recommend for "a unique and fulfilling experience."
From ideas that'll make you venture out to things you can try in the comfort of your home, here's what netizens chimed in with.
Find a nature-themed activity, from mycology to bird watching
Horse trail riding
Archery (recurve is budget, compound is more expensive)
Blacksmithing
Growing orchids, and gardening
Find a grave requests
Lucid dreaming
Calisthenics
Lock picking
Sewing
Beekeeping
Amateur radio
Via Beneficial_Form8563.
[Photo by CA Creative on Unsplash]