Finding Gravesites For Others, And Other Obscure Hobbies That Won't Break Your Bank This Summer

Finding Gravesites For Others, And Other Obscure Hobbies That Won't Break Your Bank This Summer
You don't always have to spend a lot of money — some experiences are worth way more.
Summer's always a good time to pick up a new hobby. The days are longer and it's nice and warm outside to experience things that normally get passed on rainy, snowy and cold days. In the spirit of finding something new to do this year, Redditor u/Beneficial_Form8563 asked for a new set of hobbies that people would recommend for "a unique and fulfilling experience."

From ideas that'll make you venture out to things you can try in the comfort of your home, here's what netizens chimed in with.


Find a nature-themed activity, from mycology to bird watching

Horse trail riding

Archery (recurve is budget, compound is more expensive)

Blacksmithing

Growing orchids, and gardening

Find a grave requests

Lucid dreaming

Calisthenics

Lock picking

Sewing

Beekeeping

Amateur radio

