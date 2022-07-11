Lea Michele Is Replacing Beanie Feldstein In 'Funny Girl.' Please Check On Your Musical Theater Friends

This morning, theater kids across the globe had their world rocked by some Broadway news. The news in question: after months of swirling rumors, Beanie Feldstein is leaving the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's revival of "Funny Girl" two months earlier than she was supposed to — and Lea Michele is taking over.

If this news doesn't mean anything in particular to you, here's some quick context:

Beanie Feldstein is an actress, whose most notable role came about in Olivia Wilde's 2019 movie "Booksmart," and the sister of actor Jonah Hill.

Lea Michele is a musical theater and screen actress, perhaps best known for playing Rachel Berry in Ryan Murphy's TV show "Glee," who is renowned not just for her considerable singing talent, but for being something of a nightmare to work with. It's also well known that she has long been very, very, very interested in playing "Funny Girl"'s Fanny Brice — "Glee" found a way to have her perform all of Fanny's notable songs as Rachel Berry. (And to be fair, she does a great job.)

Before Broadway's revival of "Funny Girl" was cast, there were rumors that Michele would be cast as Fanny Brice; even after Feldstein was ultimately cast as Fanny, there were rumors that Michele would replace her.

Now think of the most rabid musical theater fan you know, having followed all of this drama, learning that Michele will be taking over the role on September 6.

Yeah. In other words: this is a big deal.

Lea Michele right now pic.twitter.com/8EUEONgjRS — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 11, 2022

Fans are also losing it over the fact that Jane Lynch, who currently plays Mrs. Brice opposite Feldstein's Fanny — and who is also a famous "Glee" alum — is now going to be leaving the show the literal day before Michele takes the stage as Fanny. (Tovah Feldshuh will be playing Mrs. Brice as of September 6.) It suggests that the "Glee" drama has trailed its actors long past the TV show's lifespan.

Jane Lynch is leaving Funny Girl the day Lea Michele joins just so she can buy tickets and leave halfway through

pic.twitter.com/OFp4PEliry — ski (@shyingflutters) July 11, 2022

It's messy, it's petty, it's dramatic — it's show biz, baby. And most importantly, it has led to a delightful Twitter timeline today.

This is the musical theatre equivalent of an insurrection — Jamie Pierce (@AJamiePierce) July 11, 2022

Me, trying to explain the complexity of Lea Michele potentially replacing Beanie Feldstein in "Funny Girl" to anyone who will listen: pic.twitter.com/sTKvr1XBdD — Matt Grossman (@MGrossman92) July 11, 2022

Lea Michele is proof that if you don’t change or learn even a single thing when faced with your reprehensible behavior, all of your wildest dreams can come true!! Stay the course!! — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) July 11, 2022

Lea Michele showing up to the first funny girl rehearsal pic.twitter.com/g8N6K2HSzr — david (@thedaviddoes) July 11, 2022

funny girl’s producers after deciding to go with lea michele pic.twitter.com/mHMSh7ihgp — m (@bigIttIeIies) July 11, 2022

congratulations to lea michele pic.twitter.com/hsb07zvyvW — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) July 11, 2022

Trying to explain why the funny girl lea michele announcement is absolutely a HUGE deal for annoying people pic.twitter.com/q8y7rgygi4 — izzy bohn (@izzyvb023) July 11, 2022

I lied. I don't like sex. Now put your clothes on, I'm going to tell you three hours of backstory so you can properly appreciate the messy drama of Lea Michele replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl. — Lethality Jane🌻 (@LethalityJane) July 11, 2022

for those of you outside the glee world, the lea michele replacing beanie is our infinity war but specifically when thanos looks up and says you should have gone for the head — sifu hotman (@cjfeisty) July 11, 2022

Lea Michele when the Funny Girl producers approached her pic.twitter.com/Yl355PvLm9 — megumi’s stepmom (@gingerbreadchan) July 11, 2022

lea michele when she inevitably joins funny girl on broadway now pic.twitter.com/2WOIMWcZD2 — brie. (@briebxrries) July 11, 2022

There's also a subset of tweets about this that center around Lea Michele not being able to read. For the record, we at Digg have no reason to believe Michele can't read; if pressed, we would even say that she can. But there is also a long-running rumor/joke/conspiracy theory/bit that Michele, a former child star who tends to stick even now to the standard American songbook, has to have her lines fed or read to her due to an inability to read.

So it's also our duty to bring you those tweets, too.

Hopefully somebody reads the news to Lea Michele, otherwise she's not gonna know https://t.co/EjBb0Y5HMo — Samuel Pomerantz (@doomegranate) July 11, 2022

lea michele made a deal with the devil so she could be in funny girl on broadway… she’s like ariel but instead of trading her voice she traded the ability to read — freya (@freyabwg) July 11, 2022

thinking about how lea michele hasn't made any kind of posts to debunk the jokes about how she can't read but then i realized she doesn't know about it because she can't read the tweets — Jackie (@jacdeswilliams) July 11, 2022

Lea Michele showing up to her first performance of Funny Girl pic.twitter.com/Q5oFxHulQz — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 11, 2022

lea michele begging the funny girl directors to give her an audiobook version of the script pic.twitter.com/yI6UblfaTV — JCバスケス (JC Vazquez) 🇵🇷 (@StewardMorley) July 2, 2022

Jonathon Geoff sprinting to Lea Michele’s house with an audiobook version of the funny girl script #FunnyGirl #LeaMichele pic.twitter.com/ihgPe1MXDv — Lottie (@Lottie346) July 11, 2022

In conclusion,