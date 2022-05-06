Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SLUG LIFE

Some Of The Laziest Things Redditors Do On The Daily, And Are At Peace With

1.1k reads | submitted by Adwait

Some Of The Laziest Things Redditors Do On The Daily, And Are At Peace With
One Redditor questioned the Internet what some of their laziest traits were and, as expected, people were quite honest about certain things.

Redditor Batman_In_Peacetime posed the Ask Reddit community a question this week: "What is a lazy thing you began doing when you realized you can live with it?"

Netizens came through with some honest replies. From how not to use a microwave to some not-so-handy laundry tips, here's what some of them said:


How To Not Use A Microwave

WFH Life

Laundry Anti-Hacks

Eating From The Cooking Vessel

Genius — Or?

Making Your Bed

Honorable Mention

Read more at r/AskReddit.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.