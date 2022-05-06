Some Of The Laziest Things Redditors Do On The Daily, And Are At Peace With

Redditor Batman_In_Peacetime posed the Ask Reddit community a question this week: "What is a lazy thing you began doing when you realized you can live with it?"

Netizens came through with some honest replies. From how not to use a microwave to some not-so-handy laundry tips, here's what some of them said:

How To Not Use A Microwave

WFH Life

Laundry Anti-Hacks

Eating From The Cooking Vessel

Genius — Or?

Making Your Bed

Honorable Mention

Read more at r/AskReddit.