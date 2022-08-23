Popular
living my most chaotic life

Kitchen Quotes In The Bathroom, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

This week, we’re clinging to iced coffee, the glimmer of vacation on the horizon and our emotional support screenshots.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

  1. I need them:

  1. Orange wine is for rookies; gimme green:

  1. Brb, headed to Michael’s:

  1. Cancel them:

  1. Someone HELP HER* (*me):

  1. This tweet can’t stop me because I can’t read:

  1. Oh:

  1. I’m doing my own research, thanks:

  1. Someone please try this and report back:

  1. Yeah, I’m a doctor* (*watched three seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy”):

BONUS: This is incredible; go to town.



For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

