Kitchen Quotes In The Bathroom, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

This week, we’re clinging to iced coffee, the glimmer of vacation on the horizon and our emotional support screenshots.

I need them:

noooo that's my emotional support 8,000 screenshots i haven't looked at since taking — kai™ (@kaicomedy) August 21, 2022

Orange wine is for rookies; gimme green:

“Is white wine all you have?”



No, I can do any pic.twitter.com/rpAm4b6lWL — Joe Rumrill (@2tonbug) August 21, 2022

Brb, headed to Michael’s:

Mix things up by putting framed quotes meant for the kitchen into the bathroom pic.twitter.com/r6nDfCWPFi — Rachel Figueroa 🐝🐝🐝🌻🌻🍄 (@Jewyorican) August 15, 2022

Cancel them:

Problematic director list:

– Spielberg (abused dinosaurs)

– Aster (won’t return my emails about muppet midsommar)

– Villeneuve (French Canadian) — a (@lolennui) August 18, 2022

Someone HELP HER* (*me):

me trying anything pic.twitter.com/5BrxG4Mple — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) August 19, 2022

This tweet can’t stop me because I can’t read:

so bizarre how Nathan Fielder elaborately recreates scenes from his own life, depicting/reimagining real people without their permission, just so he can work through his own shit and satisfy a perverse desire for narrative control. well back to work on my autobiographical novel — James Frankie Thomas (@frankie_jay_tho) August 22, 2022

Oh:

alvin the chipmunk wears the A on his shirt because he’s an adulterer — lace (im 6’3) (@heartbreaklace_) August 19, 2022

I’m doing my own research, thanks:

“Iced coffee and a vacation won’t solve all your problems”. Ok, I would like to find out for myself personally — JavaSok (@javasok) August 18, 2022

Someone please try this and report back:

guy who joins people on their cigarette break and just starts blowing bubbles — Julia Rapp 💙 (@jujujulife) August 16, 2022

Yeah, I’m a doctor* (*watched three seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy”):

(Completely missing the area to feel someone’s pulse) He’s dead — Harrison (@harriweinreb) August 22, 2022

BONUS: This is incredible; go to town.

Found a Linkedin viral post generator and it's already my favorite part of the week lol https://t.co/4AOHlgZOsC pic.twitter.com/Jz4zch4y1F — Kushaan (@kushaanshah) August 22, 2022

