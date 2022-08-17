Kid Rock Has Probably Seen The Nuclear Codes, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're sealing our enemies behind brick walls and defiantly eating pizza.

Inspiring:

"pineapple doesn't belong on a pizza" is a simpleton's take. nothing "belongs" on a pizza. any pizza you construct is an act of defiance, a declaration of humanity in a destructive world — cookie research and development (@concavetriangle) August 17, 2022

You should know this by now:

not sure why i have to explain this but if you’re not wearing a long pointed sleeping cap with a little poofball on the end, your ass better not go honk shoo honk shoo or mimimimimi — scooter (@scootertheworst) August 15, 2022

I can hear this so clearly:

tiktok robot girl voice: i sealed my enemy behind a brick wall in my basement after promising him a glass of my coveted wine — Bugs Maytrix 💗🖤💗 (@bugsmaytrix) August 14, 2022

Truly cursed website:

Thank you:

We can trust him:

I’d say there’s a pretty decent chance Kid Rock has seen the nuclear codes — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) August 12, 2022

Flawless:

Ned Flanders, welcome to the resistance pic.twitter.com/ufD6sKEkD8 — Bugs Maytrix 💗🖤💗 (@bugsmaytrix) August 11, 2022

This is how you host:

The Tolkiens knew how to throw a party pic.twitter.com/v52vepCzCa — Helen Ingram (@drhingram) August 7, 2022

Hell yeah:

founder of costco: [drunk as hell] it’s gonna have hot dogs and optometrists — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 11, 2022

Respect the integrity of the experiment:

“i can fix him” “i can make him worse”// okay stop that, i’m trying to study him and your interference is tampering with my data — keta (@keta_mean_) August 9, 2022

