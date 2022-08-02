Popular
watch out for the Kia boyz

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
A TikTok Trend Is Reportedly Increasing Kia And Hyundai Vehicle Thefts In The US
Videos posted to social media show people how to use USB cords to steal cars that don't have a push-start button.

"Kia Boyz," a new social media challenge that shows people how to start cars using USB charging cords, has reportedly led to an increase in the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the US. The cars targeted don't have push-start buttons and videos posted online show people removing parts of the car, starting it with a USB cord and then driving off in it.

  • Authorities said thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have grown following since the "Kia Boyz" videos — particularly in the Midwest, where the trend is believed to have started.
  • Ohio's Hilliard Division of Police said in a Facebook post that it has investigated 15 stolen cars, nine of which were either Kia or Hyundai vehicles, since May.
  • In the post, the police department recommended car owners use theft prevention tools like steering wheel blocks, remove valuables from the car and activate alarm systems.

