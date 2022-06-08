YOU GOTTA BE JOKERING
Here Are The Best Reactions To The News That A 'Joker' Sequel Is In The Works
977 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
It was only a matter of time. It appears Todd Phillips has a sequel to 2019’s “Joker” in the works, complete with a potential subtitle: “Folie à Deux.”
Send in the clown—again. 🤡— Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2022
Director Todd Phillips posted to Instagram the first confirmation that the sequel to 2019’s #Joker is moving forward, titled "Joker: Folie a Deux." https://t.co/m9dl06fAhU pic.twitter.com/jj7nl1ZNQO
Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this — and a lot of different takes on it.
There were, of course, hopeful fans who began theorizing about what a “Joker” sequel might bring, especially in light of its subtitle:
What if Willem Dafoe gets to be the other Joker? 👀👀👀— Red Hood 23 #TeamGodzilla (@Red_Hood_23) June 7, 2022
It made 1B$...it gonna get a sequel.— emcee50 (@emcee50) June 7, 2022
But yeah...not necessary
And then there was the fact that the news prompted Fall Out Boy to start trending, given the fact that the band’s 2008 album was named “Folie à Deux”:
glad they're finally giving us the fall out boy origin story we deserve https://t.co/QDZ58j8GK0— lavender baj (@lavosaurus) June 8, 2022
That is their second best album, what do you mean? lmao— Matt Aaron (@BronxLaugher) June 8, 2022
joker looking at himself in the mirror: i’ve got troubled thoughts and a self esteem to match https://t.co/cw1XipsRAP— sadah ✿ (@picklegirlie) June 8, 2022
getting excited bc fall out boy is trending then realising it’s because the joker 2 title is folie a deux and not fob announcing a new album pic.twitter.com/AprczNMRMn— gia 💌☁️🌈🌻💖 (@sascakegia) June 8, 2022
And then there was just some good ol’ riffing and teasing. Please enjoy the memes.
When I see Joker 2 is happening after the debacle that was Morbius and what it did to my chat and socials. pic.twitter.com/9DEDJOKewT— Avast (@Avast_o) June 8, 2022
Joker 2: Oops, All Jokers https://t.co/VH9tvHiBFD pic.twitter.com/eiChDnB58M— maxx (@battleupsaber) June 8, 2022
this one will be scary, i can tell bcuz it has french words in the title https://t.co/JMQaFgyRmd— ♡ (@draconifex) June 8, 2022
I'm really excited they're making a Joker 2 because I met my girlfriend at the movie Joker. We got in trouble for laughing too much but I'm sorry if a movie is called "joker" I'm gonna laugh!!— merritt k (@merrittk) June 8, 2022
If Willem Dafoe isnt in Joker 2 then i don't want it pic.twitter.com/CKoHWXPXes— Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) June 8, 2022
Joker 2 is absolutely unnecessary unless Willem Dafoe is in it, in which case it is absolutely necessary.— Kasey-Wan Kenobi (@RawbertBeef) June 7, 2022
JOKER 2 should be about Danny Glover trying to catch the Joker during an LA heat wave and also there's a war brewing between Colombian and Jamaican cartels.— Lon Harris (@Lons) June 7, 2022
Joker 2: It's joking time! https://t.co/FRgH8mtTrz— ELENA DE LARA 🧜♂️ (@eledelara) June 8, 2022
Todd Philips writing Joker 2 without having Taxi Driver or King of Comedy to rip off pic.twitter.com/NFOe2Mlnl3— better call joe bro (@JosephBarnhurst) June 7, 2022
The fact that there's gonna be a Joker 2 just means Batman isn't doing his god damn job— President Warren G. Harding (@PopeAwesomeXIII) June 8, 2022
With the announcement of Joker 2, I think now is the perfect time to share my favorite video of all time. pic.twitter.com/FPSP2FFmoT— e-pro (elaina) (@greendaybjmt) June 8, 2022
