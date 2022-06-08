Popular
YOU GOTTA BE JOKERING

Here Are The Best Reactions To The News That A 'Joker' Sequel Is In The Works

submitted by Molly Bradley

Todd Phillips teased information about the "Joker" sequel that's apparently in the works, and seemingly subtitled "Folie a Deux." Whether you're a fan or a hater, buckle up for some memes.

It was only a matter of time. It appears Todd Phillips has a sequel to 2019’s “Joker” in the works, complete with a potential subtitle: “Folie à Deux.”



Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this — and a lot of different takes on it.

There were, of course, hopeful fans who began theorizing about what a “Joker” sequel might bring, especially in light of its subtitle:



And then there was the fact that the news prompted Fall Out Boy to start trending, given the fact that the band’s 2008 album was named “Folie à Deux”:



And then there was just some good ol’ riffing and teasing. Please enjoy the memes.


Comments

