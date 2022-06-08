Here Are The Best Reactions To The News That A 'Joker' Sequel Is In The Works

It was only a matter of time. It appears Todd Phillips has a sequel to 2019’s “Joker” in the works, complete with a potential subtitle: “Folie à Deux.”

Send in the clown—again. 🤡



Director Todd Phillips posted to Instagram the first confirmation that the sequel to 2019’s #Joker is moving forward, titled "Joker: Folie a Deux." https://t.co/m9dl06fAhU pic.twitter.com/jj7nl1ZNQO — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2022

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this — and a lot of different takes on it.

There were, of course, hopeful fans who began theorizing about what a “Joker” sequel might bring, especially in light of its subtitle:

What if Willem Dafoe gets to be the other Joker? 👀👀👀 — Red Hood 23 #TeamGodzilla (@Red_Hood_23) June 7, 2022

It made 1B$...it gonna get a sequel.



But yeah...not necessary — emcee50 (@emcee50) June 7, 2022

And then there was the fact that the news prompted Fall Out Boy to start trending, given the fact that the band’s 2008 album was named “Folie à Deux”:

glad they're finally giving us the fall out boy origin story we deserve https://t.co/QDZ58j8GK0 — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) June 8, 2022

That is their second best album, what do you mean? lmao — Matt Aaron (@BronxLaugher) June 8, 2022

joker looking at himself in the mirror: i’ve got troubled thoughts and a self esteem to match https://t.co/cw1XipsRAP — sadah ✿ (@picklegirlie) June 8, 2022

getting excited bc fall out boy is trending then realising it’s because the joker 2 title is folie a deux and not fob announcing a new album pic.twitter.com/AprczNMRMn — gia 💌☁️🌈🌻💖 (@sascakegia) June 8, 2022

And then there was just some good ol’ riffing and teasing. Please enjoy the memes.

When I see Joker 2 is happening after the debacle that was Morbius and what it did to my chat and socials. pic.twitter.com/9DEDJOKewT — Avast (@Avast_o) June 8, 2022

this one will be scary, i can tell bcuz it has french words in the title https://t.co/JMQaFgyRmd — ♡ (@draconifex) June 8, 2022

I'm really excited they're making a Joker 2 because I met my girlfriend at the movie Joker. We got in trouble for laughing too much but I'm sorry if a movie is called "joker" I'm gonna laugh!! — merritt k (@merrittk) June 8, 2022

If Willem Dafoe isnt in Joker 2 then i don't want it pic.twitter.com/CKoHWXPXes — Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) June 8, 2022

Joker 2 is absolutely unnecessary unless Willem Dafoe is in it, in which case it is absolutely necessary. — Kasey-Wan Kenobi (@RawbertBeef) June 7, 2022

JOKER 2 should be about Danny Glover trying to catch the Joker during an LA heat wave and also there's a war brewing between Colombian and Jamaican cartels. — Lon Harris (@Lons) June 7, 2022

Joker 2: It's joking time! https://t.co/FRgH8mtTrz — ELENA DE LARA 🧜‍♂️ (@eledelara) June 8, 2022

Todd Philips writing Joker 2 without having Taxi Driver or King of Comedy to rip off pic.twitter.com/NFOe2Mlnl3 — better call joe bro (@JosephBarnhurst) June 7, 2022

The fact that there's gonna be a Joker 2 just means Batman isn't doing his god damn job — President Warren G. Harding (@PopeAwesomeXIII) June 8, 2022