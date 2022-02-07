Joe Rogan's Favorite Restaurant, The Future Dippin' Dots Was The Ice Cream Of, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we've got a variety of tweets by and about celebs and public figures — plus some other very good Twitter content. Enjoy.

Be careful out there, short kings:

short mfs do NOT go outside rn just seen a hawk flyin around — Spac3💧 (@spaceeong) February 1, 2022

How dare they:

Message exchange with a local TV viewer: pic.twitter.com/kJXez4HOkK — Doug Wolfe - WAND TV (@WANDTVDoug) February 5, 2022

Treat yourself:

omg should i 😍 pic.twitter.com/jDZSOhrQuQ — Maddie Wiener (@maddietwiener) February 1, 2022

Speaking of treating yourself, have you seen "Jackass Forever" yet?

Me tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/NJioXYN5iV — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 2, 2022

Also now showing (up) at the (wrong) movie theater:

John Waters just came into my cinema!! To see Jackass!! A film we aren’t showing!!!! — 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙝 (@SarahAJCleary) February 7, 2022

In other movie news:

Did anyone understand that last Matrix Move? WTF?? — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 7, 2022

Shameful:

NPR is quietly removing dozens of episodes of This American Life from their app where Ira Glass fails to find the sublime absurdity of our modern age — dave (@david_d_tyler) February 6, 2022

Joe Rogan favorite restaurant in Vegas pic.twitter.com/NKNdT8L5WT — aaron. (@ayroned) February 5, 2022

New mantra:

When they sleep on you… tuck em in💯 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 8, 2022

The worst of all possible worlds:

he’s gonna try out stand up comedy pic.twitter.com/2iTyKEtLNI — Amy (@lolennui) February 3, 2022

That would have been the best of all possible worlds:

this can’t be the future dippin dots was the ice cream of — miles (@TheSuperiorPink) February 7, 2022

Happy belated Lunar New Year, everyone:

Been three years since this iconic moment pic.twitter.com/uGkqUEmtMx — TheOmniZaddy 🐵 (@TheOmniZaddy) February 6, 2022

