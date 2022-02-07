Trending
TUCK 'EM IN

Joe Rogan's Favorite Restaurant, The Future Dippin' Dots Was The Ice Cream Of, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've got a variety of tweets by and about celebs and public figures — plus some other very good Twitter content. Enjoy.

  1. Be careful out there, short kings:

  1. How dare they:

  1. Treat yourself:

  1. Speaking of treating yourself, have you seen "Jackass Forever" yet?

  1. Also now showing (up) at the (wrong) movie theater:

  1. In other movie news:

  1. Shameful:

  1. SLkdfskldjdjf:

  1. New mantra:

  1. The worst of all possible worlds:

  1. That would have been the best of all possible worlds:

  1. Happy belated Lunar New Year, everyone:


