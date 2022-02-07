TUCK 'EM IN
Joe Rogan's Favorite Restaurant, The Future Dippin' Dots Was The Ice Cream Of, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we've got a variety of tweets by and about celebs and public figures — plus some other very good Twitter content. Enjoy.
- Be careful out there, short kings:
short mfs do NOT go outside rn just seen a hawk flyin around— Spac3💧 (@spaceeong) February 1, 2022
- How dare they:
Message exchange with a local TV viewer: pic.twitter.com/kJXez4HOkK— Doug Wolfe - WAND TV (@WANDTVDoug) February 5, 2022
- Treat yourself:
omg should i 😍 pic.twitter.com/jDZSOhrQuQ— Maddie Wiener (@maddietwiener) February 1, 2022
- Speaking of treating yourself, have you seen "Jackass Forever" yet?
Me tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/NJioXYN5iV— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 2, 2022
- Also now showing (up) at the (wrong) movie theater:
John Waters just came into my cinema!! To see Jackass!! A film we aren’t showing!!!!— 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙝 (@SarahAJCleary) February 7, 2022
- In other movie news:
Did anyone understand that last Matrix Move? WTF??— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 7, 2022
- Shameful:
NPR is quietly removing dozens of episodes of This American Life from their app where Ira Glass fails to find the sublime absurdity of our modern age— dave (@david_d_tyler) February 6, 2022
Joe Rogan favorite restaurant in Vegas pic.twitter.com/NKNdT8L5WT— aaron. (@ayroned) February 5, 2022
- New mantra:
When they sleep on you… tuck em in💯— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 8, 2022
- The worst of all possible worlds:
he’s gonna try out stand up comedy pic.twitter.com/2iTyKEtLNI— Amy (@lolennui) February 3, 2022
- That would have been the best of all possible worlds:
this can’t be the future dippin dots was the ice cream of— miles (@TheSuperiorPink) February 7, 2022
- Happy belated Lunar New Year, everyone:
Been three years since this iconic moment pic.twitter.com/uGkqUEmtMx— TheOmniZaddy 🐵 (@TheOmniZaddy) February 6, 2022
