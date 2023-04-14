A Newspaper Called Jack Nicholson 'Disheveled,' And Twitter Isn't Having Any Of It

UK news publication the Daily Mail (if you're lucky enough to have never heard of it) is more in the business of getting clicks than it is publishing quality journalism. It's not all that surprising, then, that it shared intrusive photos of Jack Nicholson on his balcony having seemingly just woken up, and called him "disheveled" — but people were unimpressed all the same.

Jack Nicholson, 85, looks disheveled on LA balcony as he's seen for first time in TWO YEARS https://t.co/4Vi5pykFoE pic.twitter.com/EnJCDOMbSN — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 13, 2023

For starters, Jack Nicholson is 85 years old; I doubt he cares what he looks like when he's just hanging out in his home, and neither should we. Secondly, it's normal for old people to look old. And thirdly, I'd argue he looks pretty damn good for someone who's approaching 90.

The good people of Twitter largely shared the above sentiments, and didn't hold back on letting the Daily Mail know. Here are some of the best responses.

He looks fine he’s 85 what do you want lol https://t.co/tVGclLkr9W — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) April 14, 2023

12 times Oscar nominee and 3 times Oscar-winner Jack Nicholson looks rightfully pissed off as the first thing he sees in the morning is a bunch of fucking parasites waiting to take photographs of the 85-year-old legend.



I fixed it for you. Now show some respect. https://t.co/uwbcMWp8df — The Sting (@TSting18) April 14, 2023

Can y’all let a mf wake up , damn. — Irvin Castellanos (@Twittirv) April 14, 2023

Yeah, cause he's 85, and you're a garbage publication that only seeks to leech off of people and cause endless misery. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) April 14, 2023

Dude looks great.



We should all be so lucky to be doing so well at 85. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 14, 2023

Y’all are the weirdest mother fuckers, I swear — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) April 14, 2023

Hope I look that fucking rad at 85. — Andy Dowling (@AndyDowling) April 14, 2023

Not seen for two years. Reported as if he’s supposed to be seen. Ppl need to mind their own business — Dusty Loades. (@vault11dweller) April 13, 2023

Today in the news: 85-year-old man who just woke up looks like a 85-year-old man who just woke up. More at ten. — Erkhyan Rafosa (@Erkhyan) April 14, 2023

He just looks like an old guy on a balcony… which is appropriate bc he’s an old guy on a balcony. https://t.co/qvkRuyG8mL — Ivy 🫧 (@IvyKungu) April 14, 2023