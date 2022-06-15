Today is a sad day, but one that’s been a long time coming: from today, Microsoft will no longer support Internet Explorer, its flagship web browser. Microsoft Edge, which they launched in 2015, will become their default browser.

Internet Explorer was once the internet browser. For a long time, she was, as they say, the moment.

Internet Explorer’s rule over 13 years:pic.twitter.com/XixSOWDah5 — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) June 15, 2022

But it’s been a long time now that other browsers have been faster, defter and just easier to deal with. So we say goodbye to our beloved Internet Explorer, and we remember both the bad times and the… well, let’s just say we’ll remember all the times.

Here’s how the internet is bidding farewell to Explorer.

This is the best internet explorer joke I came across. Took a sec for me to get the joke .



Internet Explorer shut down from today after 27 years of exploring.💀 pic.twitter.com/dsWDldugso — 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒕 :) (@MessiVineet) June 15, 2022

Internet explorer older than me??????? https://t.co/4TZG9Rs3mk — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 15, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived the Internet Explorer Browser. After 27 years, Microsoft is officially shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/gUxeJu688e — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) June 15, 2022

Things that E.T. Adventure has outlasted:



1. Pogs

2. Grunge

3. Internet Explorer — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 15, 2022

not internet explorer joining the 27 club https://t.co/vYWbTtIMDO — mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) June 15, 2022

You shall be missed Internet Explorer pic.twitter.com/fdxPsT4brD — MGAG (@My_MGAG) June 15, 2022

internet explorer are gonna get this news in like 5 years https://t.co/nhE2RNI0T6 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) June 15, 2022

is Internet Explorer ever truly dead? pic.twitter.com/KQGndprUxn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 14, 2022

Internet il a changé pic.twitter.com/5sCyiMsgeP — Internet Explorer (@intrnetexp) June 14, 2022