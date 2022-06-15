Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

RIP

Microsoft Has Officially Retired Internet Explorer. Here's How The Internet Is Saying Goodbye

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.4k reads
Microsoft Has Officially Retired Internet Explorer. Here's How The Internet Is Saying Goodbye
In honor of the death of Internet Explorer today, we've rounded up Twitter's eulogies, fond memories and good-riddances.

Today is a sad day, but one that’s been a long time coming: from today, Microsoft will no longer support Internet Explorer, its flagship web browser. Microsoft Edge, which they launched in 2015, will become their default browser.

Internet Explorer was once the internet browser. For a long time, she was, as they say, the moment.



But it’s been a long time now that other browsers have been faster, defter and just easier to deal with. So we say goodbye to our beloved Internet Explorer, and we remember both the bad times and the… well, let’s just say we’ll remember all the times.

Here’s how the internet is bidding farewell to Explorer.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.