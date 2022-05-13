Popular
NONBINARY ICONS

I Cannot Stop Laughing At These Digital Forms' Perplexing Gender Options

Tag yourself — I'm either "Unexpected item in bagging area" or "Summoned Demon."

It's 2022, and even though there is still a lot of transphobia, there are also people making an effort toward progress by creating more inclusive sections on forms where you have to mark your gender.

Ideally, that would look like including options beyond the gender binary of male and female — adding, say, "nonbinary," or even an open option to fill in your specific gender identity.

But some digital forms seem to have gotten a little confused about the range of options they should offer, as demonstrated by the screenshots of forms that people added to this thread.



On the one hand, these are clearly errors — but on the other hand, they're hilarious and we would appreciate more of these.

Anyway, tag yourself — I'm "Summoned Demon."


