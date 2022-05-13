NONBINARY ICONS
I Cannot Stop Laughing At These Digital Forms' Perplexing Gender Options
It's 2022, and even though there is still a lot of transphobia, there are also people making an effort toward progress by creating more inclusive sections on forms where you have to mark your gender.
Ideally, that would look like including options beyond the gender binary of male and female — adding, say, "nonbinary," or even an open option to fill in your specific gender identity.
But some digital forms seem to have gotten a little confused about the range of options they should offer, as demonstrated by the screenshots of forms that people added to this thread.
???????? pic.twitter.com/iUUIrG571X— ♡︎ (@transfemcalamus) May 11, 2022
On the one hand, these are clearly errors — but on the other hand, they're hilarious and we would appreciate more of these.
Anyway, tag yourself — I'm "Summoned Demon."
What do you call these types of images cause I need more of them pic.twitter.com/gevFQcO8E8— JetTrooperJP (@J3tTroop3rJP) May 12, 2022
This isn't even accurate! Some are missing! pic.twitter.com/DMnudZlEQn— Mega Ampharos (@zivnobird) May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
My personal favourite pic.twitter.com/KFzhBkHiY7— Azem Ghale (@KiyGhale) May 12, 2022
Mine is hot bread pic.twitter.com/tKTd4ftR3t— Eretbrine 🎗 💙💛 (@Eretbr1ne) May 12, 2022
May 13, 2022
This is Antichrist erasure pic.twitter.com/CvOPuYuQ1E— The Dread Pirate Victoria (@Victori19171333) May 12, 2022
