Twitter Is Divided Over Hugh Grant's Awkward Oscars Interview

A lot of moments from the 95th annual Academy Awards had the internet talking — Ke Huy Quan's emotional speech and Cocaine Bear taking the stage, for example — but perhaps none generated more discussion than Hugh Grant's awkward interview with Ashley Graham.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

At one point, Graham confuses Grant's reference to satirical novel "Vanity Fair" with the Oscar after party hosted by the magazine of the same name. Later, she asks him what it was like to be in "Glass Onion," to which Grant replies: "Well I'm barely in it; I'm in it for about three seconds." Eesh.

But Grant, an award-winning actor who is by now no stranger to interviews, gives Graham painfully little to work with. When she asks who he's rooting for, he says "no one in particular"; when she asks what he's wearing, he says "just my suit." Sure, they're not the most exciting questions, but she's just doing her job — and if you think you're above the pomp and pageantry of the Oscars, why go?

The whole exchange makes for seriously uncomfortable viewing, but Twitter is divided on who (if anyone) is to blame. Some say Grant was just being his usual sardonic and witty self, some think Graham was a bad interviewer, and others reckon Grant was being unnecessarily obnoxious.

Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's red carpet exchange about "Vanity Fair " (he was talking about the 1848 novel about shallow society, she thought he was referring to the 2023 magazine after party) is my favourite #Oscars moment of all time. — Katherine Singh (@katherineesingh) March 12, 2023

If you know Hugh, you know this wasn’t him being rude. It would be nice to see more substantial questions and conversations at these events, tho. Also, I thought the Oscar’s were supposed to be classy. — Dayngr (@Dayngr) March 13, 2023

But then why even stop to talk to her? Pretty weird. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 13, 2023

The moment he called the Oscars Vanity Fair and she thought he meant the after party, the interview was over. — Mario Roa (@mariohroa) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant was incredibly rude to this reporter. If you can't be polite, say no to the interview. https://t.co/aXPmFukBqF — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) March 13, 2023

I mean I've done interviews with many checked-out celebs. You play into their comments and at least get that he's not talking about the Vanity Fair after-party. Also, talk to him about a film he's in for more than 120secs. — Zach D Roberts - Photojournalist (@zdroberts) March 13, 2023

I really used to like this guy. I just can't get over the lack of grace here. It is remarkable. What is he doing there in the "vanity fair" then? — Maximus McMahon 🇺🇦 🏴‍☠️ (@max10mil) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant that entire interview with Ashley Graham pic.twitter.com/t7CAI0kNdN — pow (@cscottpower) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

that is a face pic.twitter.com/IM75pjOBzi — Paul Clarke (@paul_clarke) March 13, 2023

And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Ashley Graham telling Hugh Grant “it was nice to talk to you” pic.twitter.com/EhENpbME3r — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 12, 2023

What's your take?