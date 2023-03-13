Popular
Twitter Is Divided Over Hugh Grant's Awkward Oscars Interview

Some people found his sardonic approach funny, while others thought he was just being a douchebag.
A lot of moments from the 95th annual Academy Awards had the internet talking — Ke Huy Quan's emotional speech and Cocaine Bear taking the stage, for example — but perhaps none generated more discussion than Hugh Grant's awkward interview with Ashley Graham.



At one point, Graham confuses Grant's reference to satirical novel "Vanity Fair" with the Oscar after party hosted by the magazine of the same name. Later, she asks him what it was like to be in "Glass Onion," to which Grant replies: "Well I'm barely in it; I'm in it for about three seconds." Eesh.

But Grant, an award-winning actor who is by now no stranger to interviews, gives Graham painfully little to work with. When she asks who he's rooting for, he says "no one in particular"; when she asks what he's wearing, he says "just my suit." Sure, they're not the most exciting questions, but she's just doing her job — and if you think you're above the pomp and pageantry of the Oscars, why go?

The whole exchange makes for seriously uncomfortable viewing, but Twitter is divided on who (if anyone) is to blame. Some say Grant was just being his usual sardonic and witty self, some think Graham was a bad interviewer, and others reckon Grant was being unnecessarily obnoxious.



What's your take?


