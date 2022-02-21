HOW DO THEY DO IT?
You Should Bookmark This Roundup Of Advice On Maintaining A Good Marriage From Happily Married Redditors
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Everyone has something to say about relationships: how to enter one, how to maintain one, how to end one and more. But the soundness of relationship advice often depends on the person giving it.
Redditor u/Aelynd asked the r/AskReddit community for relationship advice from happily married couples.
And Redditors delivered. Here are some of the best answers we found in the thread.
Communicate With Your Partner
But Sometimes, Keep Your Mouth Shut
A Strong Relationship Isn’t Built On Romance
But Don’t Forget To Be Romantic Too
Take Your Time With Disagreements
Let The Little Things Go
Treat Your Partner Like A Friend As Well As A Partner
Remember That You And Your Partner Are On The Same Team
Don’t Be Too Proud To Apologize
Respect That Your Partner Is Their Own Person
And Take Time To Take Care Of Yourselves As Individuals
It’s About Solving Problems, Not Avoiding Them
Always Give Your Partner The Benefit Of The Doubt
