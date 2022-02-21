Trending
You Should Bookmark This Roundup Of Advice On Maintaining A Good Marriage From Happily Married Redditors

Submitted by Molly Bradley

There's no secret recipe to a strong marriage, but there are some valuable pieces of advice we'd all be smart to heed. Here are some tips from wise spouses in a thread on r/AskReddit.

Everyone has something to say about relationships: how to enter one, how to maintain one, how to end one and more. But the soundness of relationship advice often depends on the person giving it.

Redditor u/Aelynd asked the r/AskReddit community for relationship advice from happily married couples.

And Redditors delivered. Here are some of the best answers we found in the thread.



Communicate With Your Partner


But Sometimes, Keep Your Mouth Shut


A Strong Relationship Isn’t Built On Romance


But Don’t Forget To Be Romantic Too


Take Your Time With Disagreements


Let The Little Things Go


Treat Your Partner Like A Friend As Well As A Partner


Remember That You And Your Partner Are On The Same Team


Don’t Be Too Proud To Apologize


Respect That Your Partner Is Their Own Person


And Take Time To Take Care Of Yourselves As Individuals


It’s About Solving Problems, Not Avoiding Them


Always Give Your Partner The Benefit Of The Doubt

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: