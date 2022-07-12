Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NATURE IS HEALING

How Clifford Was Invented, You Oughta Mow And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.1k reads
How Clifford Was Invented, You Oughta Mow And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
This week, we are feeling awestruck by the wonder of the universe.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are feeling awestruck by the wonder of the universe. Join us.



  1. So true:

  1. Pain:

  1. Now let’s hear it from Mrs. Draper’s perspective:

  1. Let it be a matter of public record that I want this for me:

  1. More Wikipedia content:

  1. ALANIS:

  1. Oop!

  1. Every time:

  1. Artists don’t choose what the muse brings them:

  1. Really getting into the nitty-Gritty:


For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.