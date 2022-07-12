How Clifford Was Invented, You Oughta Mow And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are feeling awestruck by the wonder of the universe. Join us.

So true:

Me, stoned out of my mind and reading the Three Stooges Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/TZ5C4nnm2t — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 6, 2022

Pain:

She’s a 10, but a 6 in Zara, and a 14 in H&M. why can’t she find clothes! she’s crying — ✨.::*!Lucy Watson!*::.✨ (@shesgonestella) July 8, 2022

Now let’s hear it from Mrs. Draper’s perspective:

My (40M) wife (24F) went hog wild on a rendition of zou bisou bisou at my birthday party and embarrassed me professionally. Am I the asshole for privately exacting my revenge by slowly chipping away at her self-worth over many years — Erin Sullivan (@sullivem) July 7, 2022

Let it be a matter of public record that I want this for me:

If you're cremated after you die, you can be put into an hourglass and continue to participate in family game night. — mariana Z🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@mariana057) July 9, 2022

More Wikipedia content:

wikipedia: please. please just give me one dollar i'm begging you give me anything



me: [trying to look up the hamburglar's full name] shut the fuck up — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) July 11, 2022

ALANIS:

and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away… 😂 https://t.co/3ISMFESryx — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) July 10, 2022

Oop!

microdosing motherhood by having male roommates — yamini (@showmetheyamz) July 11, 2022

Every time:

me when he picks something i don't want to eat after he asks me where i want to eat and i say i don't know pic.twitter.com/7Pnfui2RpX — hatsune mitski (@zephanijong) July 11, 2022

Artists don’t choose what the muse brings them:

Norman Bridwell: ok so this dog - it's red



Publisher: ok



Norman Bridwell: *hits bong* and it's fucking 𝘩𝘶𝘨𝘦 — Village Person (@SvnSxty) July 12, 2022

Really getting into the nitty-Gritty:

The images from the James Webb telescope are stunning. pic.twitter.com/ZyB6XtcIAe — Andy (@_rallycap) July 12, 2022

