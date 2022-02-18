Trending
'EASY, EASY, EASY!'

Here Were All The Best Moments From Big Jet TV's Livestream Of Planes Trying To Land At Heathrow Airport During High Winds

Submitted by James Crugnale


Big Jet TV's Jerry Dyer delivered the commentary of a lifetime for a live broadcast that captivated viewers from all over the world.

Big Jet TV's Jerry Dyer captured the imagination of the internet on Friday when he posted up on Runway 27L at Heathrow Airport and gave a live report as jumbo jets attempted to land amidst 70 mile-per-hour wind gusts.

More than 200,000 people tuned in simultaneously to the live Big Jet TV YouTube stream, watching with bated breath as numerous planes attempted to land and re-attempted to land.


'Oh No, He Didn't Like That!'

Dyer kept the quips coming as thousands sat on the edge of their seats.


Qatar A380 Decides To Go-Around On Second Attempt

Dyer kept rooting on Qatar A380 to make this landing, but the winds were too strong.


'Fair Play For Getting That One Down!'

He gave a celebratory cheer when planes finally made it on the ground.


'Nicely Done!'

"Go on, then!" Dyer exclaimed at one jet.


'Just Nuts, Man!'

Dyer could not believe the landing of Singapore Airlines 777.


'Bosh!'

The third landing attempt by Qatar A380 was a success.

"Qatar, let’s see what you’re made of, son...beers are on me if you bring her in...Bosh!"


The Exit Interview

Dyer spoke with, appropriately enough, Sky News to give a debrief about his commentary that went viral.

