'I'M SORRY I CAUSED HER HURT'
Here's Why Gus Johnson, A Popular YouTube Comedian, Is Apologizing
Submitted by James Crugnale
- In a YouTube video posted on Sunday titled "talking about the last few months," Gus Johnson, a popular comedic YouTube personality, addressed his lack of support during his ex-girlfriend Abelina Sabrina's ectopic pregnancy.
-
Johnson prefaced the video by saying he had stepped away from social media over the past three months to re-evaluate everything that's been going on in his life.
-
"There were just times that I just said some stupid stuff and some things that just caused my partner additional hurt," Johnson revealed. "I'm sorry I caused her hurt during this time, and I'm sorry I was not the partner she needed during this very difficult period."
-
"I hope that my former partner can use this moment in time to heal and find some peace," he concluded. "I wish her the best."
-
Back in October, Sabrina posted a video lamenting the lack of support by Johnson, who she did not name, while she was going through medical complications.
-
"The lack of support was really hard," she explained. "It was awful, and then it would get to the point where I would ask for help to take me to urgent care please, because I can't drive myself, and he would say, 'Oh well, call the advice nurse, and then I'll take you.'"
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Photographer Demonstrates How To Take A Picture Of A Shy Hippopotamus
A National Geographic photographer reveals how he takes a picture of an elusive hippo while out on safari.