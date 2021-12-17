Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by James Crugnale via rollingstone.com

Someone Actually Did Some Journalism About That Viral Video of A Woman Breastfeeding A Cat
Rolling Stone's EJ Dickson explains why that video purporting to show a woman smuggling a "cat" onto an airplane is too good to be true.

A purported video of a woman appearing to breastfeed a cat is going viral, but there are many telltale things about it that give away its inauthenticity. According to some sharp-eyed observers, the video which went viral on TikTok, was first posted earlier this week on the Facebook page for the Gooch, known for posting "scripted dramas, satires, parodies, magic tricks, pre-recorded videos, and other forms of entertainment," and appears to feature a woman known for recording gross "food hacks."

  • Dickson says that the "weird spacing of the seats" "drawn up" blinds and "seemingly professional camera quality" raise some clear red flags.
  • But the biggest giveaway is that the woman featured in the video bears a "strong resemblance" to a internet prankster known for her infamous "food hack" videos.
  • She also notes that the video appears to be a reenactment of real life incident in which a woman on a Delta flight from Syracuse to Atlanta was caught breastfeeding a hairless cat.

