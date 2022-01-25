THE NARWHAL BACONS AT MIDNIGHT
Here's What Reddit Considers The 'Most Legendary' Things That Happened In The Site's History
Submitted by James Crugnale
-
Reddit has had a storied past over its 17-year history, with some of its posts becoming the stuff of internet legend.
-
Redditor u/PAP_test_account recently asked the r/AskReddit community about which events on the site that every Redditor should know about and received over 13,000 replies.
* Here were a few of our favorite responses from the viral thread:
* The post where people were split on whether they wiped while sitting or standing up.
* The post where the guy had his Reddit entirely in Spanish and didn't know how to revert it — and everyone replied in Spanish
* The comment by Electronic Arts that became the most downvoted in the site's history in a response to critics of its "Star Wars Battlefront 2" video game
* The post by Redditor u/waterguy12 where he said he was going some place without internet and asked everyone to tag him in funny memes so he wouldn't miss anything and people proceeded to tag him in literally every post
* The time Rick Astley himself got Rickrolled in a Reddit thread
* The post where someone thought their landlord was trespassing but it turned out to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
* The infamous Woody Harrelson "Ask Me Anything" post
* The post where someone asked how to order a Subway sandwich
* The ill-fated Find Boston Bombers subreddit where Redditors tried to figure out the perpetrators and failed spectacularly
The subreddit was later the subject of a full-length documentary called "The Thread."
* The post where the guy threw the steak out his window
* The post where a guy pretended not to know what a potato was while having dinner with his girlfriend's parents.
* The 72 hour experiment hosted at r/Place that allowed users to paint a single pixel and ended up becoming an enormous canvas of 16 million pixels .
* This infamous reply someone made on a r/AskReddit thread about people in history you'd make love to
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Joe Biden Caught On Hot Mic Calling Fox News Reporter 'A Stupid Son Of A B*tch'
President Joe Biden accidentally was caught on a hot mic swearing at Peter Doocy after he asked whether inflation would be a political liability during a press event at the White House on Monday.