People On Twitter Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat On Chris Pine At The Venice Film Festival

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 1.8k reads
People On Twitter Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat On Chris Pine At The Venice Film Festival
A viral clip appears to show Styles leaning over Pine, who then stops clapping to look down at his lap.

This year's Venice Film Festival was already awash with "Don't Worry Darling"-related drama — from the alleged feud between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh to Chris Pine apparently spacing out at co-star Harry Styles speaking — but it seems the controversy is far from over.

Online, people are claiming that Styles can be seen spitting on Pine in a clip that was shared on Twitter and has racked up over 60,000 likes. The video shows Styles leaning over Pine as he returns to his seat, then Pine stops clapping, looks down at his lap and appears to smirk.

It's hard to believe that Styles (or anyone) would spit on a co-star, let alone at a public event, surrounded by cameras — but it is equally difficult to determine just what exactly is going on in the video. Judge for yourself.



As usual, Twitter had the best reactions.



Whether you think Styles spat or not, I think we can all agree the memes are very funny.

