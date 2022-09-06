People On Twitter Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat On Chris Pine At The Venice Film Festival

This year's Venice Film Festival was already awash with "Don't Worry Darling"-related drama — from the alleged feud between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh to Chris Pine apparently spacing out at co-star Harry Styles speaking — but it seems the controversy is far from over.

Online, people are claiming that Styles can be seen spitting on Pine in a clip that was shared on Twitter and has racked up over 60,000 likes. The video shows Styles leaning over Pine as he returns to his seat, then Pine stops clapping, looks down at his lap and appears to smirk.

It's hard to believe that Styles (or anyone) would spit on a co-star, let alone at a public event, surrounded by cameras — but it is equally difficult to determine just what exactly is going on in the video. Judge for yourself.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

As usual, Twitter had the best reactions.

the “i did not spit on that man” notes app apology harry styles will soon be forced to tweet is already shaping up to be an all-timer — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 6, 2022

People trying to see if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine https://t.co/Kxe06PwFWF pic.twitter.com/zRvjpOfltD — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) September 6, 2022

Me and my gay friends trying to figure out if Harry Styles spit at Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/Q5WlC2kWJK — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 6, 2022

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 6, 2022

HARRY STYLES SAID MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT THE MOVIE IS THAT IT FEELS LIKE A MOVIE. HE THEN APPARENTLY SPIT ON CHRIS PINE pic.twitter.com/IM3GOdyWZt — Adam Benson (@Benson_TheDad) September 6, 2022

Me researching for my school papers vs me analyzing the Chris Pine/Harry Styles spit footage pic.twitter.com/VpUq0UcBHj — Alfie (Polar Express Apologist) (@fonsythesnowman) September 6, 2022

“We wanted you to be the first to know that Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival tonight” pic.twitter.com/J4coqZXFjJ — C H E L B! 🌭 (@chelbb_) September 6, 2022

Harry Styles when he sees a “dont spit on people” sign pic.twitter.com/0oL3sVo1tx — yehu (@comicyehu) September 6, 2022

Whether you think Styles spat or not, I think we can all agree the memes are very funny.