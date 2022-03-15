empaths only
Grimes And Elon's New Baby, Going Tidy Mode And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
I don’t know if it’s gas prices, the moody Batman movie or just… you know, everything, but we’re in a funk this week. At least there’s Twitter. Enjoy.
- Wish that were me:
i’m chorepilled. i’m errandmaxxing. i’m going tidy mode— chase (@chuchugoogoo) March 11, 2022
- Someone get the tidy mode person to come do my annoying dishes:
Me using a whisk: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!— Benj (@benjrainwrite) March 11, 2022
Me having to wash a whisk: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck.
- The perfect defense:
Your honor I was in a funk that whole week— Ryan 🛤 (@ryanposting) March 9, 2022
- Only empaths will get this:
as an empath, I can sense that none of us are having a good time— aaron edwards (@aaronmedwards) March 10, 2022
- He's got 10 minutes and then I'm outta there:
waiting for godot is so funny. like girl!! he’s not coming— alex (@_unwell) March 10, 2022
- Fair question:
Is that the name pic.twitter.com/Y3SzA2gVVW— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 10, 2022
- Wonder if sitting in a parked car will do the trick:
When gas was $1.65 I used to drive around to “clear my mind” .. now!? These thoughts living with me.— Diane (@dianenotdiana) March 8, 2022
- Listen up:
If you remember me from high school could you do me a favor and not— Ron Iver (@ronnui_) March 10, 2022
- Stealing this four-year-old's bit:
My favourite kid I ever taught when I was a swim teacher was this little 4-year-old Italian boy. One time he sneezed and nobody said anything so he just went “what? No bless yous for Giacomo?”— Philipp Kostelecky (@CheeseCakePCK) March 14, 2022
- SomeBODY —
only shooting stars break the mold pic.twitter.com/DkZ8nJlbbn— mrs. iglesias (@apesgonewiild) March 9, 2022
For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.
Comments