Grimes And Elon's New Baby, Going Tidy Mode And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

I don’t know if it’s gas prices, the moody Batman movie or just… you know, everything, but we’re in a funk this week. At least there’s Twitter. Enjoy.

Wish that were me:

i’m chorepilled. i’m errandmaxxing. i’m going tidy mode — chase (@chuchugoogoo) March 11, 2022

Someone get the tidy mode person to come do my annoying dishes:

Me using a whisk: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!



Me having to wash a whisk: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck. — Benj (@benjrainwrite) March 11, 2022

The perfect defense:

Your honor I was in a funk that whole week — Ryan 🛤 (@ryanposting) March 9, 2022

Only empaths will get this:

as an empath, I can sense that none of us are having a good time — aaron edwards (@aaronmedwards) March 10, 2022

He's got 10 minutes and then I'm outta there:

waiting for godot is so funny. like girl!! he’s not coming — alex (@_unwell) March 10, 2022

Fair question:

Is that the name pic.twitter.com/Y3SzA2gVVW — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 10, 2022

Wonder if sitting in a parked car will do the trick:

When gas was $1.65 I used to drive around to “clear my mind” .. now!? These thoughts living with me. — Diane (@dianenotdiana) March 8, 2022

Listen up:

If you remember me from high school could you do me a favor and not — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) March 10, 2022

Stealing this four-year-old's bit:

My favourite kid I ever taught when I was a swim teacher was this little 4-year-old Italian boy. One time he sneezed and nobody said anything so he just went “what? No bless yous for Giacomo?” — Philipp Kostelecky (@CheeseCakePCK) March 14, 2022

SomeBODY —

only shooting stars break the mold pic.twitter.com/DkZ8nJlbbn — mrs. iglesias (@apesgonewiild) March 9, 2022

