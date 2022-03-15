Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

empaths only

Grimes And Elon's New Baby, Going Tidy Mode And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Submitted by Molly Bradley

Grimes And Elon's New Baby, Going Tidy Mode And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
We've been in a funk this whole week. At least there's Twitter.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

I don’t know if it’s gas prices, the moody Batman movie or just… you know, everything, but we’re in a funk this week. At least there’s Twitter. Enjoy.


  1. Wish that were me:

  1. Someone get the tidy mode person to come do my annoying dishes:

  1. The perfect defense:

  1. Only empaths will get this:

  1. He's got 10 minutes and then I'm outta there:

  1. Fair question:

  1. Wonder if sitting in a parked car will do the trick:

  1. Listen up:

  1. Stealing this four-year-old's bit:

  1. SomeBODY —

For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: