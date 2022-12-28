Popular
burn

Darcy Jimenez
Greta Thunberg Just Destroyed Andrew Tate On Twitter, And People Are Loving It
Here are some of the best responses to Greta's top-tier take-down of the worst guy on the internet.
Infamous incel influencer Andrew Tate is no stranger to getting roasted for his horrible takes online, but he probably wasn't expecting to be destroyed quite so mercilessly by Greta Thunberg.

On Tuesday, Tate attempted to taunt the 19-year-old environmental activist by tweeting at her: "I have 33 cars. ... Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions" — along with a photo of him posing with one of them.

But Greta clapped back with a response Tate definitely didn't see coming:



Unsurprisingly, the exchange delighted the internet, which loves to see an awful man taken down a peg. Here are some of Twitter's best responses to the burn.



There was no way Tate was ever going to come back from a burn like that, but even still, his response to Greta was weak — and as ripe for mockery as anything else he's ever posted.



Go Greta.

