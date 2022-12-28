Greta Thunberg Just Destroyed Andrew Tate On Twitter, And People Are Loving It

Infamous incel influencer Andrew Tate is no stranger to getting roasted for his horrible takes online, but he probably wasn't expecting to be destroyed quite so mercilessly by Greta Thunberg.

On Tuesday, Tate attempted to taunt the 19-year-old environmental activist by tweeting at her: "I have 33 cars. ... Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions" — along with a photo of him posing with one of them.

But Greta clapped back with a response Tate definitely didn't see coming:

Unsurprisingly, the exchange delighted the internet, which loves to see an awful man taken down a peg. Here are some of Twitter's best responses to the burn.

narrator: and Andrew Tate’s body was mulched down into compost which, fun fact, is actually very environmentally friendly pic.twitter.com/QWaXKWtqIj — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) December 28, 2022

Immense burn. Thoughts and prayers to Tate’s manhood, or lack thereof. Wake up men, this is not the hero you are looking for. — David Challen (@David_Challen) December 28, 2022

Hello. Yes, police please. I'd like to report the murder of Andrew Tate. — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) December 28, 2022

a late entry for most devastating ratio of the year 🫡 — MrDodgy is hibernating 🎄 (@ChessProblem) December 28, 2022

Andrew Tate will now be forever known as "that guy who got absolutely wrecked by Greta Thunberg on Twitter" and nothing else https://t.co/rkn5ySeb74 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 28, 2022

Mind when people on the right would try and discredit Greta by describing her as “an autistic child” as if autism means we’re stupid, without agency and can’t do sick burns about your micropenis. https://t.co/UZB6Dfb2xP — Fern Brady (@FernBrady) December 28, 2022

I thought I'd never see a greater tweet than "me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers" and yet here we are. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 28, 2022

Who'd have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the day — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) December 28, 2022

There was no way Tate was ever going to come back from a burn like that, but even still, his response to Greta was weak — and as ripe for mockery as anything else he's ever posted.

You must reveal how you, a small pile of ashes, are still communicating in our realm — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) December 28, 2022

Go Greta.