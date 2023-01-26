Popular
Great Male Performances Where The Man Is Yelling

Molly Bradley
Twitter came together to nominate some of the best yelling-man performances they've seen. Here are some of the greatest hits.
Following a tweet where someone asked about good male performances where a man is not yelling, someone asked the only logical followup question: what are some good male performances where the man is yelling?



Turns out, they are numerous and varied. Enjoy.


Glenn Howerton in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’


Andrew Garfield in ‘The Social Network’


David Lynch in ‘Twin Peaks’


Ashton Kutcher ‘That ‘70s Show’


David Harbour in ‘Stranger Things’


David Schwimmer in ‘Friends’


Paul Dano in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’


Max Greenfield in ‘New Girl’


Pro bowler Pete Weber


The guy in this internet classic

