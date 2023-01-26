SHE CAME DOWN IN A BUBBLE, DOUG
Great Male Performances Where The Man Is Yelling
Following a tweet where someone asked about good male performances where a man is not yelling, someone asked the only logical followup question: what are some good male performances where the man is yelling?
what’s a good male acting performance where he is yelling?— guy (@guymrdth) January 20, 2023
Turns out, they are numerous and varied. Enjoy.
Glenn Howerton in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’
Anything by Glenn Howerton (this is my personal favorite of his) pic.twitter.com/JsU9IJ1MsG— Juli ❤️ Chromatic Arc (@julialeelychee_) January 24, 2023
Andrew Garfield in ‘The Social Network’
goated pic.twitter.com/J2Y3CejJvw— Jonathaniel Daniel (@L1L_T4T3R) January 24, 2023
David Lynch in ‘Twin Peaks’
my favorite twin peaks subplot https://t.co/VOSek9LZcr pic.twitter.com/HYH5GsXDfx— atticus/data ☭ (@book3nds) January 24, 2023
Ashton Kutcher ‘That ‘70s Show’
January 24, 2023
David Harbour in ‘Stranger Things’
who better fits this category than season 3 jim hopper https://t.co/XrN0kV8XmY pic.twitter.com/8WpVQLU0Oh— jopper updates ✰ mahnoor (@jopper_canon) January 25, 2023
David Schwimmer in ‘Friends’
when ross finds out about monica and chandler https://t.co/N3BGKmgSCq pic.twitter.com/7PMPNDoAaJ— 💭 (@shutupjoeyy) January 25, 2023
Paul Dano in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’
this specific 2 minutes and 17 seconds of Paul Dano’s acting permanently altered me as a person when I first saw this as a teen https://t.co/NHSuPLHgGT pic.twitter.com/0Q2gJXwK38— whoa, i’m (spooky) cat 🦇🪐🌙✨ (@keirseycat) January 24, 2023
Max Greenfield in ‘New Girl’
lives were changed https://t.co/p7BZcjtslE pic.twitter.com/sqrlPaNUYB— mj (@holymakereI) January 24, 2023
Pro bowler Pete Weber
January 26, 2023
The guy in this internet classic
January 24, 2023