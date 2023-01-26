Great Male Performances Where The Man Is Yelling

Following a tweet where someone asked about good male performances where a man is not yelling, someone asked the only logical followup question: what are some good male performances where the man is yelling?

what’s a good male acting performance where he is yelling? — guy (@guymrdth) January 20, 2023

Turns out, they are numerous and varied. Enjoy.

Glenn Howerton in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

Anything by Glenn Howerton (this is my personal favorite of his) pic.twitter.com/JsU9IJ1MsG — Juli ❤️ Chromatic Arc (@julialeelychee_) January 24, 2023

Andrew Garfield in ‘The Social Network’

David Lynch in ‘Twin Peaks’

Ashton Kutcher ‘That ‘70s Show’

David Harbour in ‘Stranger Things’

who better fits this category than season 3 jim hopper https://t.co/XrN0kV8XmY pic.twitter.com/8WpVQLU0Oh — jopper updates ✰ mahnoor (@jopper_canon) January 25, 2023

David Schwimmer in ‘Friends’

when ross finds out about monica and chandler https://t.co/N3BGKmgSCq pic.twitter.com/7PMPNDoAaJ — 💭 (@shutupjoeyy) January 25, 2023

Paul Dano in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

this specific 2 minutes and 17 seconds of Paul Dano’s acting permanently altered me as a person when I first saw this as a teen https://t.co/NHSuPLHgGT pic.twitter.com/0Q2gJXwK38 — whoa, i’m (spooky) cat 🦇🪐🌙✨ (@keirseycat) January 24, 2023

Max Greenfield in ‘New Girl’

Pro bowler Pete Weber

The guy in this internet classic