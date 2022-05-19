Thirteen Years After The Premiere Of 'Glee,' Here's How People Are Looking Back At The Show

Thirteen long, long years ago, a very special thing happened to television, and to millennial teens across the world: "Glee."

13 years ago the glee pilot aired for the first time. a cultural reset.

— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 19, 2022

The show centered around a high school glee club and the teacher that supervised it (or, maybe more accurately, the teacher who for some reason took center-stage as much as he could and sang inappropriate songs to/with students), and it lit a fire in theater kids' hearts everywhere.

The show is trending now on the occasion of its anniversary, and because of ongoing rumors of a reboot.

me every time i see the words "glee reboot"

— molly ∞ is seeing mcr on sunday (@rcsettastcne) May 14, 2022

To be fair, the show wasn't without its charm: there were some genuinely good performers on the show.

one thing with glee is that they KNOW how to do mashups — dianna agron's jaw (@agronsq) May 19, 2022

don't know why glee is trending so let's remember the best duo — 💭 (@rivrileythinker) May 14, 2022

I don't think the glee reboot will ever top this — it ain't fun Paramore! (@stuckiny2k) May 12, 2022

And there were also some iconically unhinged scenes:

the glee reboot is doomed to fail because nothing will ever match this scene — mads (@maddwomxn) May 12, 2022

why are they rebooting glee knowing nothing will ever top this moment — dr boob ross (@rootlore) May 12, 2022

best scene in glee — monie (@lov3lymercer) May 14, 2022

Emmys all around.

But more than anything else, the things that crop up online these days related to "Glee" are tweets gawking at the kinds of things that happened on the show — song performances, specifically — that, by all rights, should have been completely illegal. One thread in particular pulled together some lowlights "highlights." Some standouts from that thread and from other people on Twitter:

what does the fox say — ★ (@motivatefenty) May 19, 2022

the entire cast of glee should've been invited to the camp theme met gala on the condition they arrived in character — jules (they/them) (@b4byflesh) May 19, 2022

Broadly, people now see the show as the height of cringe. A frequently recurring sentiment is that it's a good and thankful thing the show is off the air now, because there are songs and subjects that have since come out that the show absolutely would have tackled and absolutely shouldn't.

every day i thank god that glee ended before bts blew up — kat ☀️ dog mom era (@saItkath) May 19, 2022

Glee really is the perfect example of something that happened at the right time because it would easily be canceled today. — B (@swooshbalance) May 14, 2022

glee season 2 episode 14 thoughts — SOC !! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 - dtiys pinned (@sockiestsock) May 14, 2022

But the fact that people keep coming back to it — and the fact that it remained on the air for so long at all — suggests that, despite all its cringe, despite all the things that should not have happened on the show, despite the fact that it absolutely would be canceled if it were on today, it holds a special place in the hearts of the then-teens who grew up with it. It's both a comfort/nostalgia watch, and something that's appealing not in spite of its cringe, but precisely because of it.

the appeal of glee is that it is terrible — zae | son of apollo (@itszaeok) May 13, 2022

Hope you enjoyed this trip down memory lane — and say your prayers tonight that the reboot does not happen.