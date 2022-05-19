Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SOCIAL SUE-ICIDE

Thirteen Years After The Premiere Of 'Glee,' Here's How People Are Looking Back At The Show

397 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Thirteen Years After The Premiere Of 'Glee,' Here's How People Are Looking Back At The Show
From highlighting some of the show's most deranged performances to the moments that made it truly great, here's what people are saying about "Glee" 13 years down the line.

Thirteen long, long years ago, a very special thing happened to television, and to millennial teens across the world: "Glee."



The show centered around a high school glee club and the teacher that supervised it (or, maybe more accurately, the teacher who for some reason took center-stage as much as he could and sang inappropriate songs to/with students), and it lit a fire in theater kids' hearts everywhere.

The show is trending now on the occasion of its anniversary, and because of ongoing rumors of a reboot.



To be fair, the show wasn't without its charm: there were some genuinely good performers on the show.



And there were also some iconically unhinged scenes:



Emmys all around.

But more than anything else, the things that crop up online these days related to "Glee" are tweets gawking at the kinds of things that happened on the show — song performances, specifically — that, by all rights, should have been completely illegal. One thread in particular pulled together some lowlights "highlights." Some standouts from that thread and from other people on Twitter:



Broadly, people now see the show as the height of cringe. A frequently recurring sentiment is that it's a good and thankful thing the show is off the air now, because there are songs and subjects that have since come out that the show absolutely would have tackled and absolutely shouldn't.



But the fact that people keep coming back to it — and the fact that it remained on the air for so long at all — suggests that, despite all its cringe, despite all the things that should not have happened on the show, despite the fact that it absolutely would be canceled if it were on today, it holds a special place in the hearts of the then-teens who grew up with it. It's both a comfort/nostalgia watch, and something that's appealing not in spite of its cringe, but precisely because of it.



Hope you enjoyed this trip down memory lane — and say your prayers tonight that the reboot does not happen.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.