QUACK THEORIES

Glamorizing Five To Nine Ducks In A Sauna, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Molly Bradley
This week, we’re having some trouble with fast food menu copywriting and de-glamorizing the nine-to-five. Join us.
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

  1. Correct:

  1. It’s giving… something:

  1. Oh:

  1. In more fast food menu copywriting news:

  1. Do NOT buy this:

  1. Two kinds of people giving toasts at weddings:

  1. Lol. Lmao:

  1. Pain:

  1. Hoping this is the villain-to-hero story we all stopped waiting for:

  1. All you need is duck:


For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.

Comments

