Glamorizing Five To Nine Ducks In A Sauna, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we’re having some trouble with fast food menu copywriting and de-glamorizing the nine-to-five. Join us.

Correct:

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fanta Tea pic.twitter.com/dVTLpUZMBh — romo (@ihatethiskid) November 10, 2022

It’s giving… something:

Oh:

I think most restaurants call these ‘sauces’ pic.twitter.com/b0wlGYG3LS — Dr. Julia Skinner (new book: Our Fermented Lives!) (@BookishJulia) November 9, 2022

In more fast food menu copywriting news:

viewing the Chinese McDonald's menu through Google Translate produces some of the best fast food names i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/g05ijJcst7 — harry (@HarrysBadTweets) November 14, 2022

Do NOT buy this:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

wow this giant wooden horse is great



[review updated]

⭐☆☆☆☆

ok what the fuck — suki (@britishsuki) November 11, 2022

Two kinds of people giving toasts at weddings:

maid of honor speech: i would have never imagined that 14 years of beautiful friendship would lead us to this day, when i can say jessica has truly found her soulmate



best man speech: this guy has a weird dick. i've seen it — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) November 14, 2022

Lol. Lmao:

Pain:

Hoping this is the villain-to-hero story we all stopped waiting for:

Someone got visited by 3 ghosts last night https://t.co/y4wtVAsdZ6 — Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) November 14, 2022

All you need is duck:

stop glamorizing the 9 to 5 and start glamorizing five to nine ducks in a sauna pic.twitter.com/lZEFzmtrhv — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) November 8, 2022

For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.