Getting Into Crime, Collecting Microplastics In My Major Organs And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, Twitter served up the chaos, and we’re just passing it on. You’re welcome.

It just takes some time, you’re in the middle of the ride:

Born too late to discover new land and too early to discover new worlds but just in time to collect microplastics in my major organs — warrior cop (@wyatt_privilege) March 30, 2022

Love my friends:

Male friendships are chill af. No drama, no bullshit. Haven’t seen or contacted my best friend in 10 years — dinner genius (@gloomfather) March 31, 2022

An undeniably iconic role, onscreen and off:

A meme I recently enjoyed pic.twitter.com/nQXWCN85fY — do you think love can manoom on a battlefield? (@ManuclearBomb) March 31, 2022

Fair point:

First guy to get a blowjob must’ve been so scared — Shit Doctor MD. (@rimjobgetter) April 1, 2022

First off: stealing our hearts.

Can anyone recommend some good beginner crimes to try out if I’m just getting interested in crime — Ygrene™ (@Ygrene) March 31, 2022

Actually, this is the perfect crime:

Gotta make a strong impression:

me: dating is tough, lot of weirdos out there



me on a date: so here’s everything i know about the jonestown massacre — trash jones (@jzux) April 4, 2022

They’ve got a handle on it:

Korn acting like "Freak On A Leash" is a scary name for a song but idk sounds like they got the freak situation under control. Not worried about it. — Eric J. Nagurney (regular) (@enagurney) April 4, 2022

Life hack:

great tip. if your nickname is Stinky, do not put it on your CV or bring it up in an interview pic.twitter.com/iijd4een06 — james hennessy (@jrhennessy) April 4, 2022

ICYMI, Elon Musk is now a member of Twitter’s board, so pass it on:

Posting this image as much as possible before it becomes a bannable offence pic.twitter.com/NdElX3TmZE — C🦨quare 💿🌻 (@Squarehead3331) April 5, 2022

