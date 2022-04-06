Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

RIP TO STINKY

Getting Into Crime, Collecting Microplastics In My Major Organs And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

3.1k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Getting Into Crime, Collecting Microplastics In My Major Organs And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
This week, Twitter served up the chaos, and we’re just passing it on. You’re welcome.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, Twitter served up the chaos, and we’re just passing it on. You’re welcome.



  1. It just takes some time, you’re in the middle of the ride:

  1. Love my friends:

  1. An undeniably iconic role, onscreen and off:

  1. Fair point:

  1. First off: stealing our hearts.

  1. Actually, this is the perfect crime:

  1. Gotta make a strong impression:

  1. They’ve got a handle on it:

  1. Life hack:

  1. ICYMI, Elon Musk is now a member of Twitter’s board, so pass it on:


For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.