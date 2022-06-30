Please Enjoy This Collection Of Deranged Graphic Tees, From The Comically Inexplicable To The Aggressively Horny

There was once a time when people wore graphic tees in earnest: band merch from a show they went to, D.A.R.E. shirts to try and spread the word about the dangers of drugs, shirts with sayings that their wearers thought were genuinely funny.

Then there was the era of wearing those same shirts but, you know, ironically.

But now we’re in the best stage of all: graphic shirts that say or portray deranged things, from the bizarrely wholesome to the extremely aggressive to the simply inexplicable.

A considerable number of Twitter and Instagram accounts — including Shirts With Threatening Auras (@disturbingshirt) and shirts that go hard (@shirtsthtgohard) on Twitter, and @goodshirts on Instagram — collect such shirts. Instagram’s @goodshirts even films scenes where the text from graphic tees becomes delightfully confusing dialogue between characters:

Here’s a collection of my personal favorite deranged shirts as of late, organized by the following categories: aggressively honest, feminism?, justified copyright infringement, self-deprecating, shirts that really make you think, horny, deceptively wholesome and just plain inexplicable.

Enjoy.

