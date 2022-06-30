NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT HERE, OFFICER
Please Enjoy This Collection Of Deranged Graphic Tees, From The Comically Inexplicable To The Aggressively Horny
There was once a time when people wore graphic tees in earnest: band merch from a show they went to, D.A.R.E. shirts to try and spread the word about the dangers of drugs, shirts with sayings that their wearers thought were genuinely funny.
Then there was the era of wearing those same shirts but, you know, ironically.
But now we’re in the best stage of all: graphic shirts that say or portray deranged things, from the bizarrely wholesome to the extremely aggressive to the simply inexplicable.
A considerable number of Twitter and Instagram accounts — including Shirts With Threatening Auras (@disturbingshirt) and shirts that go hard (@shirtsthtgohard) on Twitter, and @goodshirts on Instagram — collect such shirts. Instagram’s @goodshirts even films scenes where the text from graphic tees becomes delightfully confusing dialogue between characters:
Here’s a collection of my personal favorite deranged shirts as of late, organized by the following categories: aggressively honest, feminism?, justified copyright infringement, self-deprecating, shirts that really make you think, horny, deceptively wholesome and just plain inexplicable.
Enjoy.
Aggressively honest:
June 28, 2022
June 26, 2022
June 26, 2022
June 25, 2022
June 24, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 23, 2022
June 28, 2022
Feminism?
June 26, 2022
June 26, 2022
June 20, 2022
Justified copyright infringement:
June 21, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 27, 2022
June 27, 2022
June 27, 2022
June 24, 2022
June 22, 2022
Self-deprecating:
June 29, 2022
June 24, 2022
Shirts that really make you think:
June 28, 2022
June 24, 2022
Horny:
June 26, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 26, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 29, 2022
Deceptively wholesome:
June 25, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 28, 2022
Inexplicable:
June 29, 2022
June 26, 2022
June 24, 2022
June 23, 2022
June 17, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 16, 2022