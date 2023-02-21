Popular
steamed hams

Here Are Some Of The Funniest Jokes Immortalized In TV History, According To Twitter Critics

Jared Russo
A single tweet asked a simple question: what's the funniest joke in TV history? The replies came in fast and furious over the past week, and we rounded up the best of the best.
The following prompt from freelance film critic Forrest Cardamenis led to a legendary, week-long thread:

The scenes shared by fans on Twitter were varied: they included shows that were old and new, and had a mix of genres too. There were jokes from shows that most people probably haven't seen — like "Detroiters" and "The Morecambe and Wise Show" — and we then had to pick, choose and drop scenes from "Community" and "The Simpsons" since those naturally had the highest number of replies.

Here were some of the jokes that Tweeters' loved the most.


'Detroiters'


'The Morecambe and Wise Show'


'King of the Hill'


'Police Squad!'


'The Carol Burnett Show'


'The Office'


'Futurama'


'Seinfeld'


'Golden Girls'


'Cheers'


'30 Rock'


'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'


'Community'


'The Simpsons'


'Spongebob Squarepants'


And here are our favorites

'Community'

The chloroform scene:


'The Simpsons'

Steamed hams and Moe's time with the lie detector:



'What We Do in the Shadows'

Matt Berry's moment in New York City:


'Arrested Development'

GOB's best bet yet.


'30 Rock'

Don't Google yourself.


'Parks and Recreation'

Need we say more.


'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

We all live in darkness sometimes.


