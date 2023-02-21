Here Are Some Of The Funniest Jokes Immortalized In TV History, According To Twitter Critics

The following prompt from freelance film critic Forrest Cardamenis led to a legendary, week-long thread:

What’s the funniest joke in the history of television? Has to be a single joke/gag don’t come here detailing entire episodes and story arcs. “Dead dove do not eat” type of stuff. — Forrest Cardamenis (@FCardamenis) February 15, 2023

The scenes shared by fans on Twitter were varied: they included shows that were old and new, and had a mix of genres too. There were jokes from shows that most people probably haven't seen — like "Detroiters" and "The Morecambe and Wise Show" — and we then had to pick, choose and drop scenes from "Community" and "The Simpsons" since those naturally had the highest number of replies.

Here were some of the jokes that Tweeters' loved the most.

'Detroiters'

'The Morecambe and Wise Show'

“He’s not going to sell much ice cream going at that speed is he?”



THE MORECAMBE AND WISE SHOW (1973)

pic.twitter.com/zbwwGsKPwd — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 13, 2022

'King of the Hill'

Still the best 15 seconds in television history pic.twitter.com/aXbBXbd9xt — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 14, 2020

'Police Squad!'

'The Carol Burnett Show'

'The Office'

'Futurama'

'Seinfeld'

Elaine's airport run. That closeup was like nothing seen on the show before. "Shoes! Shoes weren't invented until the 4th century!" https://t.co/bCdU2oNfbl — A Jason Tabrys (@jtabrys) February 19, 2023

'Golden Girls'

happy birthday to Betty White deliverer of this incredible joke pic.twitter.com/4fhzy7QzlH — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 17, 2020

'Cheers'

'30 Rock'

pic.twitter.com/2XHTfbgThR — All Watched Over By Machines of Drum and Bass (@bartlebooth45) February 16, 2023

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

'Community'

Where to start pic.twitter.com/3xyjuRQUko — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) February 17, 2023

From Community? I have a list but since this is the anniversary it's, "You can't disappoint a picture."pic.twitter.com/NmwLCaup8n — Communies (@communiess) February 17, 2023

Easy, funniest joke with 0 set up is: Troy’s Antiquated Conservative Fight Raphttps://t.co/04bP84u7NC

“Bing bong

Sing along

Your team’s Al Gore

Cause your views are wrong” — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) February 18, 2023

Far to many to choose from, but this came to mind firsthttps://t.co/BCIoXER0pe — Max Kath (@Hepcat25) February 17, 2023

i think someone will have put this by now but i find this hysterical pic.twitter.com/0hURzH6WI1 — i love milfs (@liliadurrani) February 18, 2023

too many simpsons moments to count but this one always makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/QcfKMEhkfN — 🅿️ E N I S M A N (@dmcf64) February 19, 2023

'Spongebob Squarepants'

https://t.co/jXKH4E6E6O this followed by like five minutes later there being a box of wallets left out https://t.co/8idXfhXpcT — Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) February 21, 2023

And here are our favorites

'Community'

The chloroform scene:

'The Simpsons'

Steamed hams and Moe's time with the lie detector:

'What We Do in the Shadows'

Matt Berry's moment in New York City:

'Arrested Development'

GOB's best bet yet.

'30 Rock'

Don't Google yourself.

'Parks and Recreation'

Need we say more.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

We all live in darkness sometimes.