The Frozen Potato Freeway, 'Anything Can Happen' And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Get in, loser, we're dunking on culture this week.

* 1. Ouch:

neutral milk hotel is bob dylan for people whose vietnam war is not having a girlfriend — eliana🥀🔜𓂆🇵🇸 (Dr. PHD) 👹🧨💥 (@classicide) January 19, 2022

* 2. Innovative:

in case florence + the machine comes on shuffle pic.twitter.com/JmuYbvMA2U — dave (@sweetbanisters) January 22, 2022

* 3. I can hear this tweet:

Law and Order: Boston pic.twitter.com/rc9uwvCZ7B — Amy the Amazonian (@coL_Amazonian) January 19, 2022

* 4. Goals:

Recently one of our newest team members asked if he could decorate his cubical. When I said yes, I wasn't expecting this... pic.twitter.com/ovivyQbwDL — Mike Beckham (@mikebeckhamsm) January 20, 2022

* 5. I want to drive on the forbidden frozen potato freeway:

OMGGGG in Minnesota right now it is -15 degrees and a truck crashed and all of the potatoes it was hauling spilled out and are now frozen to the freeway so now nobody can drive on the frozen potato freeway — Rose Marie Leslie, MD (@DrLeslie_MD) January 20, 2022

* 6. Makes sense:

the reason we can't see ghosts is because they're on a different photoshop layer than us — a chicken (@chicken_2020) January 21, 2022

* 7. SLsdkfjlkdjsf:

* 8. Messed up:

they would get 16 free covid test pic.twitter.com/smtgok2tyQ — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) January 21, 2022

* 9. I mean it's called 'science' fiction:

Covid has ruined sci-fi movies shit’ll be like “The year was 3004 and aliens were gonna blow up the sun”and I’m like “Makes sense” but then it goes “So the world united to—” and I’m like “No the fuck they did not” — Curtis Cook (currently rebranding) (@Curtis_Cook) January 20, 2022

* 10. Neat:

me, age 22 (hopeful): anything can happen!



me now (horrified): anything can happen — trash jones (@jzux) January 19, 2022

