Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

HEY MR. TAMBOURINE MAN

The Frozen Potato Freeway, 'Anything Can Happen' And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Submitted by Molly Bradley

The Frozen Potato Freeway, 'Anything Can Happen' And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Get in, loser, we're dunking on culture this week.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Get in, loser, we're dunking on culture this week.



* 1. Ouch:


* 2. Innovative:


* 3. I can hear this tweet:


* 4. Goals:


* 5. I want to drive on the forbidden frozen potato freeway:


* 6. Makes sense:


* 7. SLsdkfjlkdjsf:


* 8. Messed up:


* 9. I mean it's called 'science' fiction:


* 10. Neat:



For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: