Frat Guy Trying To Get His Girlfriend's Attention, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, seals’ “banana pose” is the only thing keeping our sanity intact. Hope it helps you too.

Some things you just never forget:

hey sorry i actually called shotgun infinity when i was 9 so you have to sit in the back — Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) August 29, 2022

I’ve always wanted to have a square garden:

madison is such a beautiful name for a square garden — sara lebow 🫡 (@SlebowSays) August 29, 2022

Some Pig:

frat guy trying to get his girlfriend’s attention: pic.twitter.com/c1Z8sCpFor — meat and bone scraps (@future__ghost) August 27, 2022

Let her live:

every week the finnish prime minister has to apologize for being cool as fuck https://t.co/GUVZS7oyRb — Sage Hyden → "Just Write" on Youtube (@sagehyden) August 24, 2022

It’s called fashion:

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/r7CbAbBsDx — Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) August 26, 2022

It follows:

Well, well, well. Look who’s come crawling back. If it isn’t my one year old son I accidentally left at the park — h b (@h3xenbrenner2) August 29, 2022

Heartbreaking:

“there’s 2 girls but because of the ravages of socialism, they’re forced to share just 1 cup” pic.twitter.com/uItvOQla4e — Octopus/Caveman (@OctopusCaveman) August 22, 2022

Oh:

i told my husband i was taking him to a nice farm in the country pic.twitter.com/eEW5D93wno — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) August 23, 2022

Short but sweet:

dogs really got it right with the 10-13 year lifespan — cullen 'swamp trash' crawford (@HelloCullen) August 25, 2022

And just to end on a wholesome note:

Best thing I’ve learned this week is that seals do something called the “banana pose” when they feel safe and content. pic.twitter.com/kKa4JTINjU — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) August 23, 2022

For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.