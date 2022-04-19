NOTHING MATTERS
Fleetwood Frank, We've Never Been So Jivided And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
This week, there were so many good tweets, we’re giving you some extras. Enjoy.
- Feels sus:
Did…did a minotaur write this pic.twitter.com/ASzkGbq6Ac— Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) April 12, 2022
- The Gang Starts A Band:
fleetwood mac implies the existence of fleetwood dennis, fleetwood charlie, fleetwood dee, and fleetwood frank— the hype (@TheHyyyype) April 13, 2022
- Please respect the Batman's working hours:
Batman trying to get some sleep during the day pic.twitter.com/cnot7BuS8c— Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 12, 2022
- Biggest stretch yet:
ohhhh big stretch pic.twitter.com/jwmCXwOPIF— Ross Trudeau (@TrudeauRoss) April 12, 2022
- Some Easter content:
And the Michelin Man removed the tire from his waist and gave it to them, saying, “Take this and drive; for this is my body.”— Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) April 14, 2022
- And some more Easter content:
Shout out to the one lady selling merch at the crucifixion pic.twitter.com/ckN3gJeirC— Classical Studies Memɘs for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) April 15, 2022
- Embarrassing:
being yelled at by the self checkout machine is so humiliating everyone can hear u getting lectured by a little robot— chase (@_chase_____) April 13, 2022
- Oop:
no. nothing matters pic.twitter.com/IGhKFC1Kzf— Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻♀️ (@Knibbs) April 12, 2022
- Already on it:
stop glamorising The Hustle and start glamorising whatever lifestyle this is pic.twitter.com/DWZhPYw8A4— Grace Jarvis (@gracejarvisohno) April 13, 2022
- Honestly, put it back:
when they burned the library of Alexandria the crowd cheered in horrible joy. They understood that there was something older than wisdom, and it was fire, and something truer than words, and it was ashes https://t.co/nO42cOjZE1— frog "God's Bully" kosaric (@yurirando) April 14, 2022
- I can hear the accent in this tweet:
When the Italian student laughs at his teacher's joke https://t.co/QcjEKyE7Ub— Gary (@Gary_Poynton) April 14, 2022
- One nation under God, injivisible:
we’ve never been so jivided https://t.co/beKbwJaBqF— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 14, 2022
- Best one of these yet:
ur honor, i zoned out what— 🕳 (@barfpit) April 16, 2022
