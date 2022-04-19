Trending
Fleetwood Frank, We've Never Been So Jivided And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

This week, there were so many good tweets, we’re giving you some extras. Enjoy.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

  1. Feels sus:

  1. The Gang Starts A Band:

  1. Please respect the Batman's working hours:

  1. Biggest stretch yet:

  1. Some Easter content:

  1. And some more Easter content:

  1. Embarrassing:

  1. Oop:

  1. Already on it:

  1. Honestly, put it back:

  1. I can hear the accent in this tweet:

  1. One nation under God, injivisible:

  1. Best one of these yet:


