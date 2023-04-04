poor andrew
Evil Paul Simon, An Adult Man Loving Chocolate Milk, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we're killing Minions, eating 40 million krill and announcing our metamorphosis on the group chat.
- Gregor Samsa goes online:
“ya boy gregor” pic.twitter.com/vBdL4Hx69V— kcg (@kcgreenn) March 28, 2023
- :-(
Evil Paul Simon be like pic.twitter.com/wzkWv4sCU4— denesthetic (@dennisbhooper) April 2, 2023
- No problem:
Flight attendant: You’re sitting in an exit row. Are you ready willing and able to assist in case of an emergency— mir.i.am (@jewbyboobie) March 29, 2023
Me, half an ambien and 2 bloody marys deep: Yeah
- Same:
this is how your email finds me, pic.twitter.com/nYNKN40tnS— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 28, 2023
- . Congrats:
Some personal news: We’re replacing our countertops tomorrow and I’m so excited, mainly because we get to remove this abomination of a kitchen sink pic.twitter.com/x6fiXqRbk7— Brian Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) March 30, 2023
- Brutal:
if your name is Andrew you’re being publicly humiliated at a starbucks in brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ZXMdt2XxF7— morg (@realtaterthot) March 28, 2023
- RIP Fifth Guy:
And then there were 4 pic.twitter.com/G1ysAWt4HQ— Harrison Weinreb (@harriweinreb) March 28, 2023
- Cool fact:
https://t.co/ftcelDqRPM pic.twitter.com/BXROKy9Kxg— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) March 29, 2023
- So sad:
too many of you have strayed from these core tenants pic.twitter.com/lg4nFve789— sam (dependent thinker) 🆗 (@CobrastanGuy) March 29, 2022
- Sorry to Minion fans:
Me killing a Minion pic.twitter.com/1nPS9TGsvj— Salt & Poppers (@bingomilf) April 2, 2023
- Sigh:
can’t please everyone pic.twitter.com/wOAcj0598U— whalefact (@awhalefact) April 3, 2023
For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.