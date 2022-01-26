Everything You Need To Know About Why Reddit Is Melting Down Over This Fox News Interview

The popular r/antiwork subreddit went private on Wednesday after an ill-fated interview with Jesse Watters from Fox News went viral.

r/antiwork, which describes itself as "a subreddit for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, [and] want to get the most out of a work-free life," has become one of the fastest-growing forums on Reddit with over 1.6 million users. It's affiliated with the Great Resignation movement, with many posts featuring screenshots of people quitting their jobs in texts and emails.

Doreen Ford, a moderator for the subreddit, was chosen to speak on behalf of the antiwork community in an interview with Watters on his Fox News show on Tuesday.

The interview diverged from discussion about the antiwork movement as Watters largely focused his attention on Ford and their aspirations.

Watters peppered Ford with questions about what they considered to be a solid work day and what they did for a living. The Fox News host ended up laughing at Ford's ambition to be a philosophy teacher and ended the interview by quipping, "We gotta pay the bills."

Ford's appearance drew criticism for their seeming lack of preparedness and unkempt appearance.

Following the interview, the r/antiwork subreddit began removing threads and blocking users for bringing up the Fox News appearance.

Reddit user Potatolantern broke down the drama in a lengthy post on r/OutOfTheLoop.

As of 5 PM EST on Wednesday, January 26, the r/antiwork subreddit was still shuttered.